Ex-LI corrections officer pleas guilty to posing as cop to pull women over and prey on them

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New York State corrections officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to impersonating a police officer and pulling over women to prey on them, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

The 38-year-old Coram man, David Olivari, used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull over cars driven by women in Suffolk County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, officials said.

“This defendant repeatedly endangered Suffolk County motorists by conducting traffic stops for which he had neither authority, nor training,” Tierney said. “The message here is that no one is above the law, including a corrections officer who acted so egregiously outside of his official duties in attempting to prey upon otherwise unsuspecting female motorists.”

Once he pulled the women over, he told them he was a police officer and had them unlock their cell phones before making them hand the phone over to him, according to authorities.

Olivari was caught after he contacted one of the victims through the cell phone number he obtained during one of the phony traffic stops. After he tried to initiate a personal relationship with the woman, she went to the police.

A sting operation was set up by having Olivari show up for a “date” with the woman only to be placed under arrest once arriving on Feb. 8. He was then fired from the New York State Corrections Department.

Olivari was released on his own recognizance and will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2023.