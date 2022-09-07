It’s the story that’s captivated the wrestling world over the last several days, the story of All Elite Wrestling and their backstage drama. There had been some rumblings of things getting heated over the last month or so, with CM Punk’s Dynamite promo a few weeks ago on “Hangman” Adam Page seeming a little out of place and clearly was a shoot. There was the fallout that came from the alleged Sammy Guevara/Eddie Kingston backstage fight that took place, and the rumors that Thunder Rosa is heavily disliked backstage, resorting to hiding in bathrooms to avoid certain superstars. However, after yet another very well-put-together AEW Pay-Per-View on Sunday, things reached a fever pitch that nobody saw coming. CM Punk’s post-All Out media scrum interview went off the rails quickly. Not only did he deeply discuss the long-standing issues he has had with Colt Cabana (using Colt’s legal name) and how they have not had a friendship or any relationship of any kind for nearly a decade, but he then turned things to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and “Hangman” Adam Page once again. He said very derogatory things about them all, which I will not repeat for the sake of keeping things family-friendly. The words he spoke resonated so much with the EVPs of AEW that an alleged backstage confrontation took place and has led to mass chaos in the media in the days since the event. What does all of this mean for AEW? Well, let’s see.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO