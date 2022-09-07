Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Comments on Ronda Rousey’s Influence and Wrestling In Saudi Arabia
Becky Lynch recently appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast, where she discussed her victory over WWE Hall of Famer Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t know how I feel about doing a show over there but then somebody mentioned that, ‘Look,...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
PWMania
Things Reportedly Going in the Direction of CM Punk Not Returning to AEW
Wade Keller provided a recap of what happened in the last few days following the aftermath of the backstage brawl involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and CM Punk, among others, during a recent PWTorch.com audio show. Keller acknowledged that Tony Khan is in a difficult situation due to the fact...
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/7/22
The ratings for WWE NXT 2.0 have been released. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 684,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers. For the 18-49 age demographic, it received a 0.16 rating. Last week, the show received a...
PWMania
MJF Involved in Backstage Brawl Investigation Between CM Punk and The Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, there is currently an investigation being conducted by a third party into the brawl that occurred after the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson. The promotion has decided to take disciplinary action against several wrestlers,...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary Special
A new match has been announced for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0, which will mark the one-year anniversary of WWE’s rebranding of NXT. WWE announced today that Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend has been added to the card following their recent feud. Henley teamed up with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, while Legend teamed up with Pretty Deadly.
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL 9/9/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT Live event at the from the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. * Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James & Ariana Grace. * NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Hank Walker. * Cora Jade defeated Amari Miller. * NXT...
PWMania
WWE Producer/Coach Talks About the Company’s Regime Changes
WWE producer/coach D-Von Dudley recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Dudley talked about the company’s regime changes. He said:. “Well I’m busy. With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon] which...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 9, 2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
PWMania
Bobby Fish Addresses His Backstage Issues With CM Punk, Slams Punk as a Martial Artist
Bobby Fish recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Fish followed up on the invitation he made to CM Punk:. “Phil is not a bad pro wrestler, but what Phil is not is a martial artist. I’ve...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (9/7/22)
What a wild weekend for AEW. Between the MJF return and all the backstage drama and as we found out on the show, both Punk and The Elite were stripped of their titles. But this was a statement show for the brand. It was fantastic. Tony Khan Announcement. The announcement...
PWMania
Details on Jon Moxley’s Plans Being Changed Due to CM Punk’s Incident With the Elite
As PWMania.com previously reported, following his defeat by CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022 for the world title, Jon Moxley was not initially slated to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had to say about Moxley’s plans being...
PWMania
Ken Kennedy Reveals What Eddie Guerrero Said to Him After His Last Match
Mr. Kennedy recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kennedy commented on his last WWE match with Eddie Guerrero. He said:. “I don’t know how to answer that question. Honestly, like, it just sucks that he’s gone....
PWMania
Is This the Beginning of AEW’s End?
It’s the story that’s captivated the wrestling world over the last several days, the story of All Elite Wrestling and their backstage drama. There had been some rumblings of things getting heated over the last month or so, with CM Punk’s Dynamite promo a few weeks ago on “Hangman” Adam Page seeming a little out of place and clearly was a shoot. There was the fallout that came from the alleged Sammy Guevara/Eddie Kingston backstage fight that took place, and the rumors that Thunder Rosa is heavily disliked backstage, resorting to hiding in bathrooms to avoid certain superstars. However, after yet another very well-put-together AEW Pay-Per-View on Sunday, things reached a fever pitch that nobody saw coming. CM Punk’s post-All Out media scrum interview went off the rails quickly. Not only did he deeply discuss the long-standing issues he has had with Colt Cabana (using Colt’s legal name) and how they have not had a friendship or any relationship of any kind for nearly a decade, but he then turned things to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and “Hangman” Adam Page once again. He said very derogatory things about them all, which I will not repeat for the sake of keeping things family-friendly. The words he spoke resonated so much with the EVPs of AEW that an alleged backstage confrontation took place and has led to mass chaos in the media in the days since the event. What does all of this mean for AEW? Well, let’s see.
PWMania
CM Punk Undergoes Surgery, Latest on His Injury from AEW All Out
CM Punk had surgery earlier this week. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, Punk had surgery this week to repair the torn left triceps he suffered on the dive to Jon Moxley in their AEW All Out main event match last Sunday. Punk’s doctor reportedly advised immediate surgery...
PWMania
Open Challenge Title Match Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
An open challenge for the RAW Women’s Title will take place during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will issue an Open Challenge during the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be her first title defence since reclaiming the title from an injured Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.
PWMania
Photos: John Cena Shows Off His Latest Look, Growing a Goatee
Recently, John Cena has adopted a slightly new appearance. The future inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame posted a few photos of himself on Twitter while he was attending the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine store. Cena is growing out his facial hair, as seen in the photos below, he has a goatee. There may be a connection between his upcoming film and television projects and his new look.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Paul Heyman’s Return
While WWE officials continue to keep Paul Heyman away from television for the time being, he is still attending WWE SmackDown tapings and major events such as WWE Clash at The Castle. The Wrestling Observer reports that there is widespread speculation that WWE has no intention of bringing Heyman back...
