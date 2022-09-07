San Jose residential fire sends one person to hospital

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are on the scene of a residential fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department .

The fire was called in around 4:39 p.m. and is in the 3600 block of Ruther Place Way. The fire on the exterior of the home is based in the backyard and has spread to the the outside of the garage. At this point, the fire has not extended into the house. As of 5 p.m. crews considered the fire under control.

