When an actor states they have a disease, it’s usually a great excuse for people to start talking. Sometimes, it’s to show support, compassion, and understanding or how petty a person can be by stating that this celebrity might have deserved it. Thankfully there’s no fawning or condemnation here, only a genuine interest to learn about as much as entertainment news can give. The disease, known as prosopagnosia, is known as face blindness, or the inability to recognize faces. It sounds like a ridiculous disease since one has to sit and wonder just how such a thing can happen, but it does appear to be documented, and Pitt is adamant that he is suffering from it. The disease does sound like something that would be tough to deal with since being able to recognize the faces of those around you is essential. Still, at this time, it doesn’t sound as though Pitt has any plans on retiring, which might be what many would think about if such a thing were to happen to them.

