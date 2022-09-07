Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Top Five Moments In Tim Burton’s Wednesday Trailer
Tim Burton returns to the small screen with Wednesday, a series that follows Ms. Addams after she’s been kicked out of school. Her parents sign Wednesday for a two-century-old boarding school that features a set of outcasts with four main cliques, the Fangs (vampires), the Furs (werewolves), the Scales (sirens), and the Stoners. Wednesday is trying to plan her next escape, but the young girl soon discovers a mystery that holds a dark secret about her family’s past. Jenna Ortega plays the title character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Thora Birch as the supporting cast. As of this writing, the exact date of the Netflix series has yet to be determined. However, here are the top five moments from the Wednesday trailer:
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “City On A Hill”
City on a Hill is an award-winning crime drama that has captivated audiences since it premiered in 2019. The show’s second season aired last month, and fans are anxiously awaiting the next episode to air this coming Friday!. City on a Hill has been one of the most successful...
TVOvermind
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation
The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
Chris Hemsworth says Natalie Portman had 'real concerns' about Jane's return in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Hemsworth described her role in "Thor 4" as a "new exploration of the character" in a new installment of Marvel's documentary called "Assembled."
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
Everything You Need to Know About American Horror Story Season 11
Since the show first graced our screens in 2011, American Horror Story has become one of the biggest yearly released shows. It is about to begin its eleventh season following a recent acquisition by Disney. As with previous seasons, we can expect an outlandish story told by an incredibly gifted cast and plenty of gore and excitement to keep fans hooked. Here is everything you need to know ahead of American Horror Story Season 11.
TVOvermind
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sage Rosen
Over the last 20 years, social media has provided new career opportunities for people all over the world. People can now earn money and fame by creating content about things they love. This is something Sage Rosen has gotten to experience firsthand. As a dancer and social media influencer, Sage has become known to millions of people all over the world. His skills and online presence have allowed him to access lots of cool opportunities in real life, including being part of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. As his popularity continues to soar, it’ll be fun to see what the future has in store for him. Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Sage Rosen.
TVOvermind
Sophia Grace and Rosie Are All Grown Up Now
Just when you thought Nicki Minaj could not get any better, little Sophia Grace and Rosie rapped along to one of her songs and did her a service. The darling little girls sang along to a Minaj song when they were kids, and their video went so viral that Ellen DeGeneres invited the two little girls onto her talk show. It was 2011, and the girls were 8 and 5 when they first appeared. The two darling singers are cousins. Their parents are close, and the girls spent ample time together growing up. Their love of performing the song “Superbass” had their parents taking videos and sharing them online. They had no idea just how big these little girls would become. The real question is, how old are Sophia Grace and Rosie now?
Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism
Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVOvermind
Movie Review: We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Trying to figure out what’s happening in a movie shouldn’t be a task, but there are times when the subject material is a bit too crazy to understand right away. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is the type of movie that one can’t help but look at askance since it is a funky movie that one must pay attention to understand. Lonely teenagers like Casey are often easy targets that are bound to engage in either risky or incredibly odd activity, and this movie is no exception. When Casey signs into a website by stating that she wants to go to the World’s Fair, an online site, and then pricks her thumb and wipes a bloody print across the screen, it initiates something that’s still tough to understand even though it appears to be a pretty simple premise.
TVOvermind
Why Did Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp Never Marry, but He Wed Amber Heard?
When Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp met, sparks flew. At least, sparks flew as far as Depp was concerned. But, when it comes to Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, he sees her from across the room. He noticed her back in her low-cut dress, and he was hooked. But, by the time she turned and he saw her face, he was gone. It was 1998, and the couple had been inseparable for nearly 14 years. They welcomed two children together in the 14 years they were together. Lily-Rose and Jack. Their kids are close to Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, and they fight to keep their kids out of the spotlight as often as possible. But, there is one thing that people always ask. Why didn’t Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp get married?
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Thor: Love and Thunder
One thing that shouldn’t come as any surprise is that the MCU has continued to do Thor dirty in a few ways. He’s powerful, regained his godlike physique, and has a weapon that can cause mass devastation. However, he’s still kind of a big blond dummy that tries to be awesome but comes up short far too often and appears just a little dumber, just a little more arrogant and full of himself, despite the lessons he’s learned along the way. It’s almost as though the events of Endgame have been shrugged off, including the humility he’s gained in other movies. In Love and Thunder, it’s almost as though Thor has returned to being the vapid, hard-hitting, self-serving individual he was in the first movie. Thankfully he’s a lot more humble, but at the same time, he still appears to be more muscle than brains. This is where deviating from the comics becomes a problem since the Thor experienced on the page wasn’t a genius, but he was wiser by far than the character that Chris Hemsworth is being allowed to play.
TVOvermind
American Horror Stories: Lake-Recap
American Horror Stories almost managed to right the ship with Lake. However, somehow, some way, things still pulled back from the edgy, horror-filled feeling that many people have been hoping for to focus once again on an antagonist that is more controversial than terrifying. And sadly, the supernatural creatures in this episode are righteous and have a beef with the person who killed them. As far as those they kill throughout the years in an apparent bid for ‘justice,’ the argument feels way too familiar, given that those who come later and are blameless end up paying the price for their ancestors. The fact is that this episode picked up a very social justice-like feel to it, giving the feeling that it fits with the rest of the season since, from the start, this season came out showing that it was less inclined to scare people and more likely to preach to them about one issue or another. The feeling is that this doesn’t need to change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVOvermind
Does Brad Pitt Really have Prosopagnosia?
When an actor states they have a disease, it’s usually a great excuse for people to start talking. Sometimes, it’s to show support, compassion, and understanding or how petty a person can be by stating that this celebrity might have deserved it. Thankfully there’s no fawning or condemnation here, only a genuine interest to learn about as much as entertainment news can give. The disease, known as prosopagnosia, is known as face blindness, or the inability to recognize faces. It sounds like a ridiculous disease since one has to sit and wonder just how such a thing can happen, but it does appear to be documented, and Pitt is adamant that he is suffering from it. The disease does sound like something that would be tough to deal with since being able to recognize the faces of those around you is essential. Still, at this time, it doesn’t sound as though Pitt has any plans on retiring, which might be what many would think about if such a thing were to happen to them.
Comments / 0