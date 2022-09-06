ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Deputies find woman who went missing near Prescott campground alive

By Perry Vandell, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies founda woman following a multi-day search that began after she was reported missing on Sunday. .

Authorities said 30-year-old Whitney Collins had been seen walking away from the Friendly Pines Campground on Sunday.

A forest patrol deputy told reporters earlier on Tuesday that multiple searchers have been out looking for Collins since Sunday afternoon but her whereabouts remained unknown despite searching numerous roads and hiking trails.

Kristin Greene, a YCSO spokesperson, said on Tuesday evening that Collins was found safe in Prescott Valley and is with deputies. Greene did not provide a reason behind Collins' disappearance or how she was found.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

