Section V girls swimming results for the 2022 season
The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.
Section V girls swimming results from Friday, September 9
Monroe County
Hilton 90,
Brockport 82
H: Kayden Manciocchi 200 free (2:03.18), 100 fly (1:10.17); Olivia Kuzmanovski diving (196.95).
B: Alice Dickerson 100 breast (1:28.00); Ellie Jensen 100 back (1:13.55).
Section V girls swimming results from Thursday, September 8
Livingston County
Dansville 62,
Hornell 37
D: Ella Frazer 200 free (2:22.78); 500 free (6:11.17); Abi Kendall diving (134.15).
H: Cecilia Wall 200 IM (2:55.35); Evelyn Striker (1:21.33).
Letchworth-Perry 98,
Haverling 72
L: Abigail Rockcastle broke Perry's 50 free record, touching in 28.38 seconds to beat the previous record of 28.70; Kiera Weber 200 IM (2:47.40), 100 back (1:12.06); Sidney Simmons diving (210.60).
H: Isabella Folckemer 100 fly (1:14.41); Chelsey Stewart 100 breast (1:29.66).
Wellsville 90,
Wayland-Cohocton 74
We: Tiernee Brandes 200 free (2:14.18), 100 back (1:10.57); Ashley Oswald diving (186.90).
WC: Kailyn Mark 200 IM (3:04.48), Claire Donlon 50 free (28.15).
Finger Lakes
Palmyra-Macedon 115,
Marcus Whitman 40
PM (1-0): Jillian Anthony 200 free (2:16.20), 500 free (6:17.64); Katie Shoots diving (138.65). The Red Raiders won every event.
Section V girls swimming results from Tuesday, September 6
Monroe County
Greece 80,
Brockport 70
G (1-0): Mary Evans 200 free (2:15.67), 500 free (5:59.55).
B (0-1): Julia Hunsinger 100 back (1:24.64); Delilah Thomas 100 breast (1:29.99).
Nonleague
Churchville-Chili 142,
Midlakes-Red Jacket 100
C: Hannah Caldwell 50 free (29.00), 100 fly (1:11.01); Meredith Fingler diving (231.10).
M: Olivia Hannux 100 back (1:20.93); Kyla Bugbee 100 breast (1:23.64).
Haverling 152,
Newark 109
H: Madison Coots 50 free (29.30); 100 free (1:06.45).
N: Rita Romano 200 free (2:27.07), 100 back (1:12.57).
Livonia 88,
Marcus Whitman 58
L: Lila Meyers 50 free (26.53), 100 fly (1:10.82).
M: Zoey Dean 200 free (2:20.92), 100 breast (1:21.93).
