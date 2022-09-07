Section V girls swimming results for the 2022 season

To report Section V girls swimming results scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls swimming results as soon as possible after meets by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.

Section V girls swimming results from Friday, September 9

Monroe County

Hilton 90,

Brockport 82

H: Kayden Manciocchi 200 free (2:03.18), 100 fly (1:10.17); Olivia Kuzmanovski diving (196.95).

B: Alice Dickerson 100 breast (1:28.00); Ellie Jensen 100 back (1:13.55).

Section V girls swimming results from Thursday, September 8

Livingston County

Dansville 62,

Hornell 37

D: Ella Frazer 200 free (2:22.78); 500 free (6:11.17); Abi Kendall diving (134.15).

H: Cecilia Wall 200 IM (2:55.35); Evelyn Striker (1:21.33).

Letchworth-Perry 98,

Haverling 72

L: Abigail Rockcastle broke Perry's 50 free record, touching in 28.38 seconds to beat the previous record of 28.70; Kiera Weber 200 IM (2:47.40), 100 back (1:12.06); Sidney Simmons diving (210.60).

H: Isabella Folckemer 100 fly (1:14.41); Chelsey Stewart 100 breast (1:29.66).

Wellsville 90,

Wayland-Cohocton 74

We: Tiernee Brandes 200 free (2:14.18), 100 back (1:10.57); Ashley Oswald diving (186.90).

WC: Kailyn Mark 200 IM (3:04.48), Claire Donlon 50 free (28.15).

Finger Lakes

Palmyra-Macedon 115,

Marcus Whitman 40

PM (1-0): Jillian Anthony 200 free (2:16.20), 500 free (6:17.64); Katie Shoots diving (138.65). The Red Raiders won every event.

Section V girls swimming results from Tuesday, September 6

Monroe County

Greece 80,

Brockport 70

G (1-0): Mary Evans 200 free (2:15.67), 500 free (5:59.55).

B (0-1): Julia Hunsinger 100 back (1:24.64); Delilah Thomas 100 breast (1:29.99).

Nonleague

Churchville-Chili 142,

Midlakes-Red Jacket 100

C: Hannah Caldwell 50 free (29.00), 100 fly (1:11.01); Meredith Fingler diving (231.10).

M: Olivia Hannux 100 back (1:20.93); Kyla Bugbee 100 breast (1:23.64).

Haverling 152,

Newark 109

H: Madison Coots 50 free (29.30); 100 free (1:06.45).

N: Rita Romano 200 free (2:27.07), 100 back (1:12.57).

Livonia 88,

Marcus Whitman 58

L: Lila Meyers 50 free (26.53), 100 fly (1:10.82).

M: Zoey Dean 200 free (2:20.92), 100 breast (1:21.93).

