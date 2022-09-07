ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Section V girls swimming results for the 2022 season

By Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAaIh_0hkjqCOj00

To report Section V girls swimming results scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls swimming results as soon as possible after meets by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.

On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram

Section V girls swimming results from Friday, September 9

Monroe County

Hilton 90,

Brockport 82

H: Kayden Manciocchi 200 free (2:03.18), 100 fly (1:10.17); Olivia Kuzmanovski diving (196.95).

B: Alice Dickerson 100 breast (1:28.00); Ellie Jensen 100 back (1:13.55).

Section V girls swimming results from Thursday, September 8

Livingston County

Dansville 62,

Hornell 37

D: Ella Frazer 200 free (2:22.78); 500 free (6:11.17); Abi Kendall diving (134.15).

H: Cecilia Wall 200 IM (2:55.35); Evelyn Striker (1:21.33).

Letchworth-Perry 98,

Haverling 72

L: Abigail Rockcastle broke Perry's 50 free record, touching in 28.38 seconds to beat the previous record of 28.70; Kiera Weber 200 IM (2:47.40), 100 back (1:12.06); Sidney Simmons diving (210.60).

H: Isabella Folckemer 100 fly (1:14.41); Chelsey Stewart 100 breast (1:29.66).

Wellsville 90,

Wayland-Cohocton 74

We: Tiernee Brandes 200 free (2:14.18), 100 back (1:10.57); Ashley Oswald diving (186.90).

WC: Kailyn Mark 200 IM (3:04.48), Claire Donlon 50 free (28.15).

Finger Lakes

Palmyra-Macedon 115,

Marcus Whitman 40

PM (1-0): Jillian Anthony 200 free (2:16.20), 500 free (6:17.64); Katie Shoots diving (138.65). The Red Raiders won every event.

Section V girls swimming results from Tuesday, September 6

Monroe County

Greece 80,

Brockport 70

G (1-0): Mary Evans 200 free (2:15.67), 500 free (5:59.55).

B (0-1): Julia Hunsinger 100 back (1:24.64); Delilah Thomas 100 breast (1:29.99).

Nonleague

Churchville-Chili 142,

Midlakes-Red Jacket 100

C: Hannah Caldwell 50 free (29.00), 100 fly (1:11.01); Meredith Fingler diving (231.10).

M: Olivia Hannux 100 back (1:20.93); Kyla Bugbee 100 breast (1:23.64).

Haverling 152,

Newark 109

H: Madison Coots 50 free (29.30); 100 free (1:06.45).

N: Rita Romano 200 free (2:27.07), 100 back (1:12.57).

Livonia 88,

Marcus Whitman 58

L: Lila Meyers 50 free (26.53), 100 fly (1:10.82).

M: Zoey Dean 200 free (2:20.92), 100 breast (1:21.93).

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V girls swimming results for the 2022 season

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
City
Kendall, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
Monroe County, NY
Sports
City
Rochester, NY
City
Livingston, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Whitman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy