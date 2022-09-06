ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville food service workers call for free parking downtown; Buncombe proposes solutions

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
ASHEVILLE - Outside the Buncombe County Courthouse, more than 50 people gathered Sept. 6 calling for free or reduced-price parking for downtown workers. Parking is a daily struggle that lead organizer Jen Hampton said costs many Asheville restaurant workers between $100-$400 a month.

Hampton, an organizer with Asheville Food and Beverage United, a worker-led coalition organizing food service employees in Asheville, said the fight to find parking in Asheville's oft-congested downtown is further complicated by high costs, flocking tourists, predatory towers and frequent tickets.

“We’ve lost a lot of workers downtown because of it,” she said. While other employees are provided parking by downtown employers, she said few service industry workers get the same treatment.

"Those of us at the bottom, we don’t get any free parking.”

Asheville has highest turnover in 5 years. Why did city staff leave, what do they make?

$800K mistake? Faulty garage equipment means many Asheville drivers have parked for free.

The rally was intended to put pressure on Buncombe County commissioners to provide solutions, and Hampton said while the conversation will begin with the county, she intends to take it to the city next.

As the rally brewed just a block away, commissioners received a briefing from staff on parking conditions in downtown Asheville and began weighing affordable parking options to help alleviate costs.

'But what about parking?'

Karli Schwartz said she has worked in the service industry for all of her six years in Asheville, and the strain of parking downtown has been a near-constant stressor.

“I’ve been very heavily affected and had to make huge life changes in order to pay for parking to get to my job," she said.

Facing about $120 in parking fees a month, she said the cost represents one-eighth of her income.

As Asheville grows "more and more unaffordable every day," Schwartz said shelling out parking costs has impacted her ability to save for the future, forced her to change jobs from hosting to serving and move in with a roommate to cut down on costs.

For those attempting to escape steep downtown parking costs — which cap at $20 a day for parking garages, and is $1.50 per hour at meters — she said workers park on Cherry Street or in Montford, which has free street parking, but can result in long, unsafe walks for many workers late at night.

Mark Colgan, another Asheville service worker, said when he worked downtown, he was paying upwards of $100 every one to two weeks and would carve out chunks from his paycheck in anticipation of the cost.

“I have to think every single day I come to work, how much money am I going to spend?" Colgan asked. "How am I going to find a parking space, and if I do find a parking space, how is it going to eat into my paycheck at the end of the month?”

Of all the issues that plague downtown workers, from living wage to paid leave and schedule transparency, Hampton said she found during canvassing that parking was the primary concern of most food and beverage workers.

Schwartz said the same — that if you reel off a list of food industry concerns, workers will respond, “Cool, cool, cool, but what about parking?"

Asheville Food and Beverage United is circulating a petition calling for low-cost or free parking, as well as expanded access to public transportation for downtown service workers. It has 2,127 signatures.

Buncombe County proposes potential solutions

The county acknowledged the issue, and during a Sept. 6 briefing, Economic Development Director Tim Love presented a series of solutions to county commissioners ranging from programs for everyone to those that would be available for low and moderate-income individuals.

While county commissioners did not vote on the proposals Sept. 6, Chair Brownie Newman said though it wasn't free parking, it represented a "big step" and encouraged commissioners to hear feedback from the community in the coming weeks.

"I would encourage us to take some time to hear from the community on this," Newman said. "I think there will be a lot of interest in this. I would like to hear the community's feedback around it."

Daily average costs are approximately $15 a day, and leases in parking garages start at $85 a month but can be much higher, Love said.

"Parking expenses are impactful to employees," he said.

Extrapolated over a month, Love said parking costs can be up to $500, which comes to $6,000 a year for downtown workers, though prices vary based on where and how often people park.

In his presentation , Love laid out two potential solutions, both with two alternate scenarios, that would initiate an affordable parking program at the county-owned garage near Coxe Avenue, called the Sears Alley Public Parking Deck , with additional decks to be considered in the future.

The Sears Alley deck is one of two county-owned parking garages in Asheville.

The current rate to purchase a monthly parking pass at the garage is $85.

The first proposed program would create a reduced monthly rate of $40 a month for all employees of downtown businesses, within about a 1-mile radius of Pack Square, on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are 664 spaces in the Sears Alley deck, 464 of which are available for daily parking, and 200 spaces for lease. All are currently leased at market value, with no reduced option.

Option 1 would make 285 spaces available for monthly lease at the reduced rate. This would result in a revenue loss of $51,900.

Current annual lease revenue at the garage is $188,700.

Option 2 would make 335 spaces available for monthly lease at the reduced rate and result in a revenue loss of $27,900.

Soon you'll pay a fee to park in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Here's when and why.

More: What's going on with Asheville, Buncombe school bus driver shortages?

The second proposed program would make employees of downtown businesses with low and moderate incomes — 80% area median income or below, or about $43,000 annually or less — eligible to purchase a monthly parking pass at a reduced rate.

The second option, and staff's recommendation, is to make 150 spaces available at the reduced rate, leaving 329 available for daily use — which would increase revenues `by $72,000.

In all proposals, the proposed process was the same:

  • Parking passes may be purchased by employees or employers.
  • Program is subject to availability and may be reduced/canceled in the future.
  • Applicants apply online using Preferred Parking’s website.
  • Applicants must provide proof of downtown employment and income.
  • Employees must recertify employment every 12 months.
  • Staff will analyze data over time and recommend options for commissioner expansion/reduction of the program.

Next steps include commissioners providing further input, staff finalizing the program with Preferred Parking, the company that manages its parking lots and decks, and conferring with other partners.

If the commission were to proceed with a proposal, Love said a program could be launched in fall 2022.

Commissioners are slated to vote on the issue during their next meeting on Sept. 20.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville food service workers call for free parking downtown; Buncombe proposes solutions

