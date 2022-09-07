Read full article on original website
EW.com
Evan Rachel Wood was directed to play Madonna 'on a lot of cocaine' in bonkers Weird Al biopic
Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, says director Eric Appel gave her a very specific note when it came to her "sociopathic" version of the pop superstar. "Eric directed me in one scene to be Madonna on a lot of cocaine," she said...
EW.com
Taylor Swift wants to direct her first feature film, she's just waiting for the perfect script
Taylor Swift is ready for it. The singer-songwriter revealed that she is very much interested in making her debut as a feature film director — she's just waiting for the right project to come along. "I would love to keep taking baby steps forward," she said while appearing at...
EW.com
The Good Nurse director hails Jessica Chastain's character as a 'female superhero'
Jessica Chastain has played the CIA agent who found Osama bin Laden. She's portrayed Tammy Faye Bakker. But she's never quite done a superhero (and no, Dark Phoenix's evil Vuk doesn't count). Then again, Tobias Lindholm, the director of Chastain's latest film, The Good Nurse, thinks that day may finally...
EW.com
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
EW.com
Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show
She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
EW.com
Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki
For someone who's been out of the spotlight for 25 years, Ke Huy Quan is having quite a 2022 in Hollywood. Following his winning turn opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once this year, the actor has joined the cast of Loki season 2, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. He'll play an employee of the Time Variance Authority in the season, which picks up right after the events of season 1.
EW.com
Viola Davis reveals a star once told her she has no swagger: 'I thought it was a compliment'
The Woman King star Viola Davis has commanded millions in global ticket sales, an Oscar, and a lead role at the center of one of this year's buzziest awards season titles, but she says an unnamed celebrity once told her she has no swagger. "I had one person — celebrity...
EW.com
Daniel Radcliffe wants to keep playing the accordion after learning it for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Daniel Radcliffe isn't going to let those accordion lessons go to waste. The Harry Potter actor learned to play the uniquely difficult instrument so he could portray Weird Al Yankovic in the wildly inventive biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He was even gifted an accordion by Yankovic himself when he finished the movie.
EW.com
Everything to know before you (re)watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+
Thor is bringing the Love and Thunder to Disney+. Marvel's latest candy-colored blockbuster is heading to the small screen, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to begin streaming Sept. 8 on Disney+. It's the fourth solo film featuring Chris Hemsworth's hammer-wielding hero, and it's the second from Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who previously directed Thor: Ragnarok.
EW.com
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars react to Queen Elizabeth photo included in movie: 'She would have liked it'
Daniel Radcliffe was shocked by the reaction to the late Queen Elizabeth II being featured briefly in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story during its Thursday night debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actor and his costar Evan Rachel Wood celebrated the premiere of the satirical biopic, in which...
EW.com
The National Treasure writers are not involved in the third movie: 'We're there if they need us'
Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, the duo who co-wrote the first two National Treasure movies and created the Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History series, tell EW they are not involved in the franchise's third big-screen installment. "JB Films is actively working on developing a third movie," Marianne said in an...
Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism
Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
Chris Hemsworth says Natalie Portman had 'real concerns' about Jane's return in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Hemsworth described her role in "Thor 4" as a "new exploration of the character" in a new installment of Marvel's documentary called "Assembled."
EW.com
The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic
Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. And the movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
EW.com
Nicolas Cage hints that family-friendly movies are in his future with daughter's birth
Entries into the Nicolas Cage montage of movie freak-outs may be getting a lot more wholesome in the near future. With the birth of his daughter on Wednesday, the actor told EW and PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival he expects he'll make more family-friendly films and animation. "I...
EW.com
Viola Davis hopes The Woman King inspires Black girls the way Cicely Tyson inspired her
Viola Davis hopes her historical epic The Woman King carries legendary actress Cicely Tyson's legacy into the future. Following Friday night's world-premiere screening of the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film, the Oscar-winning actress responded to an audience question about a message she hopes the film conveys to young Black women seeing her on screen as a powerful African warrior.
EW.com
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
EW.com
Olivia Wilde dismisses Don't Worry Darling tension with Florence Pugh as 'baseless rumors and gossip'
Olivia Wilde isn't exactly wild about the drama surrounding her and Florence Pugh. In response, the actress-director is dismissing speculation of tension between them. Since production first began on Wilde's second film, Don't Worry Darling, rumors of their supposed rift have been flooding social media. They became a million times worse, however, following a leaked video message that Wilde sent to Shia LaBeouf, who was previously set to play Harry Styles' character in the film, in which she called Pugh, who stars in the film, "Miss Flo."
EW.com
Rian Johnson crafted murder mystery games for the Glass Onion cast to play on weekends
When it comes to Glass Onion, the audience isn't the only ones asking whodunit. At the world premiere of the highly anticipated Knives Out follow-up at the Toronto International Film Festival Saturday night, the cast revealed that writer-director Rian Johnson's love for puzzles and mysteries extended to life behind the scenes.
EW.com
Renée Zellweger 'loved the joke' of Billy Eichner naming a fake gay app after her in Bros
The bond between gays and actresses over the age of 40 is a classic love story fit for the big screen, and Billy Eichner went to great lengths to make sure Renée Zellweger felt that affection in his new movie Bros. Speaking to PEOPLE and EW at the 2022...
