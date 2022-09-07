ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

EW.com

Jennifer Hudson on the challenges of 'simply being myself' on The Jennifer Hudson Show

She's performed on Broadway, on the big screen, recorded multiple records, competed on one of TV's biggest singing competitions, and then was a coach on another. Now, Jennifer Hudson is ready for a new chapter in her career. Launching Monday, Sept. 12, the recently crowned EGOT winner (Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baba Yaga; a Best R&B and Best Musical Theater Album Grammy; Oscar for her supporting performance in 2006's Dreamgirls; Tony as a producer on the 2022 Best Musical winner A Strange Loop) takes the stage as host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, welcoming guests both celebrity and non, highlighting people with extraordinary stories, and — naturally — singing.
EW.com

Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki

For someone who's been out of the spotlight for 25 years, Ke Huy Quan is having quite a 2022 in Hollywood. Following his winning turn opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once this year, the actor has joined the cast of Loki season 2, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. He'll play an employee of the Time Variance Authority in the season, which picks up right after the events of season 1.
EW.com

Everything to know before you (re)watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+

Thor is bringing the Love and Thunder to Disney+. Marvel's latest candy-colored blockbuster is heading to the small screen, with Thor: Love and Thunder set to begin streaming Sept. 8 on Disney+. It's the fourth solo film featuring Chris Hemsworth's hammer-wielding hero, and it's the second from Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who previously directed Thor: Ragnarok.
The Guardian

Salome review – lethal desires and emotional extremism

Having canceled Thursday’s performance of Don Giovanni as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, the Royal Opera went ahead the following night with its revival – the fourth – of David McVicar’s 2008 production of Strauss’s Salome, conducted by Alexander Soddy, making his company debut, and with Malin Byström returning to the title role, which she also sang at Covent Garden in 2018.
EW.com

The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic

Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. And the movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
EW.com

Viola Davis hopes The Woman King inspires Black girls the way Cicely Tyson inspired her

Viola Davis hopes her historical epic The Woman King carries legendary actress Cicely Tyson's legacy into the future. Following Friday night's world-premiere screening of the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film, the Oscar-winning actress responded to an audience question about a message she hopes the film conveys to young Black women seeing her on screen as a powerful African warrior.
EW.com

Olivia Wilde dismisses Don't Worry Darling tension with Florence Pugh as 'baseless rumors and gossip'

Olivia Wilde isn't exactly wild about the drama surrounding her and Florence Pugh. In response, the actress-director is dismissing speculation of tension between them. Since production first began on Wilde's second film, Don't Worry Darling, rumors of their supposed rift have been flooding social media. They became a million times worse, however, following a leaked video message that Wilde sent to Shia LaBeouf, who was previously set to play Harry Styles' character in the film, in which she called Pugh, who stars in the film, "Miss Flo."
