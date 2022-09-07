Read full article on original website
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1954, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr.
John D. Pelles, Sr., Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Pelles Sr., of Mercer passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was born April 15, 1938. In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley...
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
Wilma Benton, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Benton, 92, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Benton was born December 5, 1929, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Peternac) Arbanas. She was a 1947 graduate of the former Penn...
David Scott Morton, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Scott Morton, 64, of Warren passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 7, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. David was born on July 4, 1958 in Garden City, Michigan, a son of Delbert and Marjorie (Gruenewald) Morton. David graduate from Garden City High School in...
Janice Ruth Altman, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Ruth Altman, 85, of New Castle, passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City. Mrs. Altman was born July 28, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Charles William “Bill” Owrey and Geraldine “Deanie” (McCann) Owrey.
John M. “JR” Roth, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John M. “JR” Roth, 80, of Neshannock Township, New Castle passed away at 10:19 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family. He had been heroically battling cancer for 24 years. Sadly, he was just three weeks shy of his 81st birthday.
Regina C. Donnelly, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina C. Donnelly, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, in Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Donnelly was born July 19, 1931, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Francis and Carrie (Smith) Eberhardt. She attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial...
Trudy B. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.
George H. Saare, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Saare, 64, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. George was born December 17, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of William and Ruth (Pullin) Saare. He was a 1976 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, 86, of Canfield passed away Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus surrounded by her friends and family. Dorothy was born September 29, 1935, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Mertland) Jack. She graduated...
Vernon Ostovich, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Ostovich, 93, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Vern was born October 4, 1928 to Joe and Mary Keller Ostovich. He was raised in the...
Marsha Dianne Barr, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Dianne (Corsivo, Masters) Barr, 74, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Liverpool, New York, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:41 a.m. after an extended illness. Marsha was born July 8, 1948 in Syracuse, New York to Elizabeth (Griffin) Corsivo and Dominick. Corsivo. After...
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
Earnestine Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earnestine Allen, 67, of 2024 Deerfield Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:44 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. She was born February 7, 1955 in Petersburg, Virginia, the daughter of Samuel William and Alice...
Warren T. Figulski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren T. Figulski, 75, of Boardman, Ohio, beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Warren was born November 26, 1946, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania to the late Warren L. and Mildred...
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
Mary Kay Wayland, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wayland, 75, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Assumption Village Nursing Home. She was born September 6, 1946 in East Liverpool, a daughter of William Brooks and Mary Theodoria Baughman Jernigan. Mrs. Wayland was a music teacher for many years at numerous Catholic...
