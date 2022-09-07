Delaware gas prices fell nearly three cents a gallon overnight to $3.45 a gallon. The price at the pump has dropped by 15 cents a gallon during the past week. Such declines are normal, although the lack of bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico is not. Typically, the threat of hurricanes can drive up prices and that threat still exists since the season lasts well into fall.

