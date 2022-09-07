Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
How we rank: State at top in food price inflation; Newark No. 3 small college town; Del. 2nd in traffic death percentage gain
(This column is a compilation of rankings received by Delaware Business Now) Delaware residents are spending a lot more on food due to inflation and saw the largest percentage increase nationwide. LendingTree site analyzed U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data to determine how spending on food has changed with...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas prices continue post Labor Day slide
Delaware gas prices fell nearly three cents a gallon overnight to $3.45 a gallon. The price at the pump has dropped by 15 cents a gallon during the past week. Such declines are normal, although the lack of bad weather in the Gulf of Mexico is not. Typically, the threat of hurricanes can drive up prices and that threat still exists since the season lasts well into fall.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Animal shelters rebranded after merger and now carry Humane Animal Partners name
Leadership and Delaware government officials gathered this week to mark a merger and rebranding to Humane Animal Partners. Delaware Humane Association (DHA) and Delaware SPCA completed a rebranding process and announced the of their newly combined organization, Humane Animal Partners (HAP). Former Delaware Humane Association Executive Director, Patrick Carroll, will...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Report: Even with pandemic aid from feds, hospitals struggled to break even
The Delaware Healthcare Association released a 2022 Community Benefits Report. that showed the impact of Covid-19 on the bottom lines of hospitals that account for more than one in ten jobs in the state. The report finds that Delaware hospitals and health systems provided nearly $978 million in “community benefit...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Young businesses can now apply for state EDGE grants
Young Delaware companies in need of funding to help expand their business can apply to compete for an Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grant from the Division of Small Business. The division will be accepting EDGE grant applications through September 30 from promising early-stage businesses throughout Delaware. Businesses that...
