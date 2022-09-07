Read full article on original website
Related
Klamath Falls News
Campus roundabout construction progressing well
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Street detours for the medical and college community are discouraging, yet construction on the new roundabout at the top of Campus Drive at Daggett Avenue is progressing well and is expected to open by the end of September. Workers have been installing the roundabout throughout the...
KTVL
Ask the Expert: Preventing, dealing with back-to-school sickness
News 10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of health care professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. This week, Valley Immediate Care’s Medical Director Dr. Mona McArdle spoke about how to lower the chances of our kids getting sick as they return back to school and how to deal with those sicknesses when they do happen.
KTVL
Firefighters in Lake Shastina help residents sift through ashes of burnt homes
Siskiyou County, Calif. — Chief Pappas with the Lake Shastina Fire Department addressed the community today and provided the following message to residents who are returning to their homes after the Mill Fire destruction:. "For those of you who lost a home or have fire damage you will be...
KTVL
Siskiyou County officials explain how to safely enter a burned area
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Many Siskiyou County residents have undergone the heartbreaking experience of losing a home to wildfire. The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services shared this video with information about how to avoid injury or negative health impacts from unstable materials at a burn site. "Personal Protection Equipment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
FireWatch: DEQ expands wildfire smoke air quality advisory
SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
KTVL
Hundreds of Almeda Fire survivors commemorate two-years of rebuilding
SOUTHERN OREGON — This week marked two years since the Almeda Fire devastated the Southern Oregon community, leaving three people dead and thousands of homes and businesses burnt to ground. Since then, many residents remain displaced or in temporary housing, but some have been able to rebuild. This weekend,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/9 – Medford Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Homicide, Police Kill Bear That Attacked Woman In Medford, Weather Alerts
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq.
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
KTVL
Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products
YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
roguevalleymagazine.com
BioSkin Puts Skin in the Game in Downtown Medford
The BioSkin retail store is the store for all you athletic injury needs and supplies. It’s located at 135 W. Main St. Medford. Call 541-203-9231. They are open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and Saturday 11-2; Closed on Sunday. Whether you are a long-distance runner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Council hears public concerns regarding jet in park plan
Project tabled until after election of new council members. Klamath Falls City Council members commended community members for the increased attendance at the meeting that was held Tuesday, Sept. 6. A score of Klamath Basin residents turned out, most of whom were there to oppose the city’s “Plane in the Park” jet memorial plan.
KDRV
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
kqennewsradio.com
ROAD CLOSURES STILL IN PLACE ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Road closures are still in place at the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the public is reminded not to drive past or around road closures, as this creates a hazard for firefighters and residents trying to return home. The Red Flag Warning and the Heat Advisory...
theashlandchronicle.com
Firefighters Catch Ashland Grass Fire at Half an Acre
Ashland firefighters responded with Jackson County Fire District #5 and ODF Southwest Oregon District to a grass fire at Crowson Road and Highway 66 this afternoon [ed: Friday, Sept. 9]. Due to a quick and overwhelming response, the fire was contained at a half an acre. No evacuations were needed due to the fast knock down.
KTVL
More mosquitos in Jackson County test positive for West Nile virus
More mosquitos tested positive for West Nile virus in the following three areas: Central Point, White City, and west Medford. This is the second time this year West Nile virus has been detected in Jackson County, with mosquito samples also testing positive for the virus last week. "Residents are advised...
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
KTVL
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
Comments / 7