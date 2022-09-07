ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend

After Friday’s hot and humid weather, relief from the heat finally arrives Saturday after an unrelenting heat wave. The extreme heat is going to be replaced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, which has already brought increased cloud cover, moisture, and light sprinkles across the area. There is a chance of showers and isolated The post Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT

Friday is the last day of the heat before Kay brings weekend rain

The heat is with us for one last day Friday. The coast will again be in the 80s to low 90s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. A warm overnight will follow above average highs. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 pm for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast. More excessive heat warnings will pick up at 10:00 am Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm as well. A heat advisory also expires at 8:00 am, covering the South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and interior of SLO County.
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
KEYT

Thursday and Friday staying hot before a dramatic shift over the weekend

The heat is staying stubbornly in the southwest Thursday. The coast remains in the 80s and inland in the 90s to 100s. Overnight temperatures will also be above average. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 Thursday for the interior of SLO County, the Cuyama Valley, the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County mountains, and the Ventura County mountains. The warning stays in effect for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast until 8:00 pm Friday. More excessive heat warnings will pick up on Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm Friday as well. In the meantime, a heat advisory is in effect for the area.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest

The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body of Missing Hiker Found Thursday Morning

Search & Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak this past weekend. Tim Sgrignoli, 29 of Ventura, went missing Sunday afternoon while hiking with his girlfriend in the Tresspass Trail/Gaviota area. Both hikers were suffering from heat exhaustion and Sgrignoli went looking for water and help.
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
foxla.com

29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Restaurant Roundup: Tap Thai, Black Sheep, and Seven Close Up

There's been a lot of news in the Santa Barbara restaurant scene lately. Openings, closings, and some heartbreak. Let's dive in. Tap Thai Announces Closure of Upper State Street Location. This week the owner of TAP Thai Cuisine sent out an email to customers notifying of the permanent 3130 State...
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
