Related
Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend
After Friday’s hot and humid weather, relief from the heat finally arrives Saturday after an unrelenting heat wave. The extreme heat is going to be replaced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, which has already brought increased cloud cover, moisture, and light sprinkles across the area. There is a chance of showers and isolated The post Chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Friday is the last day of the heat before Kay brings weekend rain
The heat is with us for one last day Friday. The coast will again be in the 80s to low 90s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. A warm overnight will follow above average highs. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 pm for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast. More excessive heat warnings will pick up at 10:00 am Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm as well. A heat advisory also expires at 8:00 am, covering the South Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and interior of SLO County.
Safety experts urge caution amidst rain and thunderstorms
With rain and thunderstorms predicted for the weekend, safety experts are encouraging people to be aware of safety precautions. The post Safety experts urge caution amidst rain and thunderstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay
The anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Kay could bring two inches of rain to some areas this weekend. The strange weather should be gone by Monday. The post Elusive rain plans to sneak in this weekend on the edges of Tropical Storm Kay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Thursday and Friday staying hot before a dramatic shift over the weekend
The heat is staying stubbornly in the southwest Thursday. The coast remains in the 80s and inland in the 90s to 100s. Overnight temperatures will also be above average. An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 Thursday for the interior of SLO County, the Cuyama Valley, the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County mountains, and the Ventura County mountains. The warning stays in effect for the inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County valleys and inland coast until 8:00 pm Friday. More excessive heat warnings will pick up on Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches, lasting until 8:00 pm Friday as well. In the meantime, a heat advisory is in effect for the area.
AOL Corp
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave
Santa Barbara County is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents continue to try to stay cool indoors. The post Santa Barbara businesses continue to recover from heatwave appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend
But it'll still stay hot this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With the heatwave still at an all time high some Central Coast cities look to take care of their workers
With people staying cool from the heat others are not so lucky to stay away from the heat. The post With the heatwave still at an all time high some Central Coast cities look to take care of their workers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest
The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office set up a command post near the Gaviota Peak trailhead when a hiker went missing on Sunday afternoon in extreme heat – and they are still searching for him. The post Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Body of Missing Hiker Found Thursday Morning
Search & Rescue teams have found the body of a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak this past weekend. Tim Sgrignoli, 29 of Ventura, went missing Sunday afternoon while hiking with his girlfriend in the Tresspass Trail/Gaviota area. Both hikers were suffering from heat exhaustion and Sgrignoli went looking for water and help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
santabarbaraca.com
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
Pet food drive underway as demand increases in Santa Barbara County
In recent weeks, pet food pantries across Santa Barbara County have been running low on food for cats and dogs.
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Tap Thai, Black Sheep, and Seven Close Up
There's been a lot of news in the Santa Barbara restaurant scene lately. Openings, closings, and some heartbreak. Let's dive in. Tap Thai Announces Closure of Upper State Street Location. This week the owner of TAP Thai Cuisine sent out an email to customers notifying of the permanent 3130 State...
Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later
Rescue crews on Thursday morning found the body of Tim Srignoli, the hiker who went missing while hiking in Gaviota during extreme heat on Sunday afternoon. The post Tim Sgrignoli, hiker who went missing from Gaviota trail, found dead days later appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews quickly extinguished a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky near Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 4:40 p.m. at a roughly 5,000-square-foot building...
