Fires continue to blaze across Oregon and Southwest Washington, and smoke hangs in the air over much of the region. From Estacada to Oakridge, communities in disparate corners of Oregon are under evacuation orders or are being told to prepare in case conditions worsen, as high winds spread existing flames and new fires have taken hold. Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 Oregon homes and businesses in Portland General Electric and Pacific Power territory have had power shut off due to high-winds in an effort to keep downed powerlines from sparking fresh wildfires. And a number of roads and parks are closed across the state and in Southwest Washington. Here the latest wildfire developments across the state.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO