ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Gusty winds fan flames, prompt evacuations, as smoke blankets the region

Fires continue to blaze across Oregon and Southwest Washington, and smoke hangs in the air over much of the region. From Estacada to Oakridge, communities in disparate corners of Oregon are under evacuation orders or are being told to prepare in case conditions worsen, as high winds spread existing flames and new fires have taken hold. Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 Oregon homes and businesses in Portland General Electric and Pacific Power territory have had power shut off due to high-winds in an effort to keep downed powerlines from sparking fresh wildfires. And a number of roads and parks are closed across the state and in Southwest Washington. Here the latest wildfire developments across the state.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Bob Stacey, a pioneering figure in Oregon’s growth, has died

Your browser does not support the audio element. Bob Stacey, one of Oregon’s most influential figures in land use and transportation, died Thursday at the age of 72. Stacey was one of the pioneering attorneys who helped lay the legal foundations for Oregon’s unique growth management system, which limits suburban sprawl and protects farmlands and other open space. He helped wage one of those legal battles against the Rajneeshee cult, which attempted to build a city on farmland in Central Oregon’s Wasco County in the 1980s.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
opb.org

‘OPB Politics Now’: How Portland lost $1.4M

Earlier this year, cybercriminals made off with $1.4 million in Portland taxpayer dollars. The theft could have been avoided. On this week’s show, reporters Lauren Dake and Rebecca Ellis explain how the city of Portland lost $1.4 million to cyberhackers and what city leaders are doing to keep it from happening again.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Milk
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Carts#Accident#Koin Tv#Portland Fire And Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy