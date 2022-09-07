Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Crews battle North Portland fourplex fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fourplex in the St. Johns neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon. Portland Fire and Rescue said that the apartment fire, located on the 8600 block of North Swift Way in Portland, was extinguished within 15 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. The […]
opb.org
Gusty winds fan flames, prompt evacuations, as smoke blankets the region
Fires continue to blaze across Oregon and Southwest Washington, and smoke hangs in the air over much of the region. From Estacada to Oakridge, communities in disparate corners of Oregon are under evacuation orders or are being told to prepare in case conditions worsen, as high winds spread existing flames and new fires have taken hold. Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 Oregon homes and businesses in Portland General Electric and Pacific Power territory have had power shut off due to high-winds in an effort to keep downed powerlines from sparking fresh wildfires. And a number of roads and parks are closed across the state and in Southwest Washington. Here the latest wildfire developments across the state.
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
opb.org
Bob Stacey, a pioneering figure in Oregon’s growth, has died
Your browser does not support the audio element. Bob Stacey, one of Oregon’s most influential figures in land use and transportation, died Thursday at the age of 72. Stacey was one of the pioneering attorneys who helped lay the legal foundations for Oregon’s unique growth management system, which limits suburban sprawl and protects farmlands and other open space. He helped wage one of those legal battles against the Rajneeshee cult, which attempted to build a city on farmland in Central Oregon’s Wasco County in the 1980s.
opb.org
‘OPB Politics Now’: How Portland lost $1.4M
Earlier this year, cybercriminals made off with $1.4 million in Portland taxpayer dollars. The theft could have been avoided. On this week’s show, reporters Lauren Dake and Rebecca Ellis explain how the city of Portland lost $1.4 million to cyberhackers and what city leaders are doing to keep it from happening again.
Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County
The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
PGE shutting off power at 30,000 homes and businesses
Due to high winds and extreme fire conditions, PGE announced Thursday night that they will initiate a public safety power shutoff for approximately 30,000 homes and businesses.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 64th Homicide Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning. A man was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. He has been identified as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. An arrest has not...
Level 2 evacuation order near Hagg Lake lifted after fire
Authorities have issued a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation order after a fire ignited near Hagg Lake in Gaston, Oregon Friday evening.
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Amber Alert canceled after Vancouver teen found safe
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a teenage girl reportedly abducted in Vancouver after authorities say the teen was found safe.
Body in Columbia River confirmed to be missing Vancouver man
The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Man found dead in Lents neighborhood ID’d by police
The identity of a man found dead in the Lents neighborhood has been revealed by the Portland Police Bureau.
Thousands affected by Portland power outage
A power outage has affected thousands of Portland General Electric customers in Multnomah County.
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
kptv.com
Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
kptv.com
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was...
