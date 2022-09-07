ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Maczka
4d ago

Everyday in Chicago brings more tragedy. With all these people being shot, I’d like to know if they were gang affiliated. Either way it’s sad but it may give us some perspective of what is going on.

Man found shot to death in Woodlawn park

A man was found shot to death Friday night in a Woodlawn Park on the South Side. The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to...
Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking

CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument

CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
Teen last seen in Chicago Lawn area reported missing

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday. Jazmin Guadarrama was last seen in the 6200 block of South Richmond Street in Chicago Lawn on Tuesday, according to Chicago police. Police categorize her as a high risk missing juvenile. Guadarrama is Hispanic, 5', 96 lbs., with black air and...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot on sidewalk in West Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop. The men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people about 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
CPS student chased by car, fatally shot on South Side identified

CHICAGO - A CPS student was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in broad daylight, just steps away from the student's apartment building entrance. Chicago police identified the boy as 17-year-old Kanye Perkins. Neighbors say the teen's family had just moved there. "It looks like...
