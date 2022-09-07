Read full article on original website
Carol Maczka
4d ago
Everyday in Chicago brings more tragedy. With all these people being shot, I’d like to know if they were gang affiliated. Either way it’s sad but it may give us some perspective of what is going on.
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
Two shot, one fatally, in Near South Side shooting
Two men were shot, one fatally, near a CTA Red Line stop on the Near South Side early Saturday morning, police said. One man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene and another man was shot in the back and face.
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn park
A man was found shot to death Friday night in a Woodlawn Park on the South Side. The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
Two men from Chicago's South Side charged with armed carjacking
CHICAGO - Two men from Chicago's South Side were charged for stealing a man's car at gunpoint in the Park Manor neighborhood. Police say on Aug. 31 Demontae Riggins, 20, and Khaleel Ramsey, 22, stole a 74-year-old man's car at gunpoint in the 7300 block of South Champlain Avenue. Officials...
fox32chicago.com
Minor charged after stealing car, assaulting victim near Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged after stealing a car, possibly two, near Chicago's South Shore and assaulting one of the victims. Chicago police say the unnamed minor was arrested on Friday in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue moments after he attacked a 71-year-old man and stole his car.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
Man riding scooter struck by car, fatally shot by occupant in South Shore
A man who was riding a scooter was struck by a car and fatally shot by someone inside Friday evening in South Shore on the South Side. The man ran west on 71st Street when someone inside the car opened fire, striking the man in the head and chest.
Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Hyde Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Driver plows down 4 people in Chicago parking lot after argument
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four people were injured when a driver plowed them down in a parking lot after an argument. The crash happened outside Las Islas Marias in Bricktown Square along West Fullerton on the Northwest Side around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members said they often come...
Man seriously wounded in North Side robbery, shooting finally released from hospital, mother says
A man who was shot on the street in Lincoln Park while being robbed of his cellphone has been released from the hospital, his mother said.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another severely wounded in shooting by CTA station in South Loop: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop early Saturday. Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired. A man, 30, was pronounced...
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
Left for Dead: Family of Hit-and-Run Victim Says Chicago Police Have Kept Them in the Dark
Nearly two years after a deadly hit-and-run crash that remains unsolved, the parents of one victim say Chicago police have kept them in the dark, leaving them with no idea how much evidence investigators have collected – until NBC 5 Investigates showed them. On the evening of Dec. 23,...
fox32chicago.com
Teen last seen in Chicago Lawn area reported missing
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday. Jazmin Guadarrama was last seen in the 6200 block of South Richmond Street in Chicago Lawn on Tuesday, according to Chicago police. Police categorize her as a high risk missing juvenile. Guadarrama is Hispanic, 5', 96 lbs., with black air and...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: 2 shot on sidewalk in West Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop. The men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people about 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
CPS student chased by car, fatally shot on South Side identified
CHICAGO - A CPS student was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in broad daylight, just steps away from the student's apartment building entrance. Chicago police identified the boy as 17-year-old Kanye Perkins. Neighbors say the teen's family had just moved there. "It looks like...
Chicago police release video of suspects wanted for brutal murder in Loop
Chicago police on Friday released new video that shows two suspects who are wanted for the murder of a 41-year-old man who was stabbed to death Tuesday in the Loop.
Person in custody after police standoff in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Illinois - Midlothian police say a person is in custody after a standoff in the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and ran into a home near Hamlin Avenue and 153rd Place.
