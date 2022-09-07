ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

SU-LSU Conference connects aspiring business owners to resources

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking to be small business owners had an opportunity to learn from those who have already made their journey. A SU-LSU Entrepreneurship Conference was hosted at the Louisiana State Museum where aspiring and present business owners are looking to take their crafts to the next level.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Fire recruits battle flames during Thursday training session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some training courses take place in comfortable, air-conditioned classrooms where it’s all too easy for attendees to close their eyes and drift off for a few minutes. And then there’s the training that’s required to be a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

History of SU’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls featured in Capitol Park Museum exhibit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This evening, Capitol Park Museum featured an exhibit of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl back in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. A legacy of amazing performances.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year. Her family says that she was driving a passenger to Houston. The next week, Brandon Francisco, 36, was named as a person of interest and believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie.
SCOTT, LA
brproud.com

Downtown Throwdown: Latte art competition is steaming up at local coffee shop

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– The competition is steaming up at Social Coffee Thursday evening as they host their first Downtown Throwdown Latte Art competition. Social Coffee owner Dillan Ferrel says, “we call it in the coffee industry, a latte art throwdown. It’s a bracket-like March Madness-type style, where each competitor pours their best latte art.” They then present their cups to three judges, who will score their artful pours, symmetry in the cup, and ability to hand off the beverage without spilling. The winner gets a $100 cash prize.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Tiger Band prepares for historic LSU vs. SU halftime show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When it comes to preparations for the big LSU vs. SU halftime show, the name of the game is balance — especially when performing in a sold-out stadium. The final product usually means long hours but team members say it’s all worth it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center says 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. According to an official press release, AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. If a dropped call happens, immediately call 911 back and emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress. The 911 call center will be expecting a callback.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

