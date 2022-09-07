Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Senior citizens across Louisiana enrolling in digital literacy classes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One Pew Research Center study revealed that 41 percent of older adults, continue to lag behind younger adults when it comes to using and understanding technology. One company offered a hand to try and bridge the gap. “You’re never too old to learn. Don’t...
brproud.com
SU-LSU Conference connects aspiring business owners to resources
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking to be small business owners had an opportunity to learn from those who have already made their journey. A SU-LSU Entrepreneurship Conference was hosted at the Louisiana State Museum where aspiring and present business owners are looking to take their crafts to the next level.
brproud.com
Mentorship Program 29:11 & EBR Schools partnering for ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – 29:11 Mentoring Program is partnering with the EBR School System for a day of hope event that caters to student exploring options for their future. The Mission of 29:11 Mentorship Program is to stimulate at-risk youth to identify their purpose by enhancing moral development...
brproud.com
Operation We Remember launches to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is honoring veterans lost to suicide this month with a new campaign called “Operation We Remember.”. 152 American flags will be on display at nine college campuses across the state to honor the 152 Alabama veterans whose lives were lost to suicide in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU, SU marching bands come together for iconic halftime show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Human Jukebox and the Golden Band from Tigerland performed at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 when the schools played against each other for the first time in 20 years. Watch the performance in the video player above.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge firefighters hold mobile blood drive to honor 9/11 heroes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters in Baton Rouge will hold a blood drive on Sept. 11 at the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum to honor the 343 firefighters who died. Donors will receive a free t-shirt. The blood drive will be from 2 p.m. to 6...
brproud.com
Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” according to LSU.
brproud.com
LaDOTD: Expect heavier traffic Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge drivers should expect more traffic in the area Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) says. LaDOTD says that there may be heavier traffic in Baton Rouge due to a special event. At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars play each other for the first time in two decades in Tiger Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.”. In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT...
brproud.com
Mardi Gras krewe dedicated to raising funds for cancer research tours Mary Bird Perkins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For more than 30 years the Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has been giving back to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. On Thursday, they got a firsthand look at their impact during a tour. “Everyone knows someone that has been impacted by cancer. And...
brproud.com
BR Fire recruits battle flames during Thursday training session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some training courses take place in comfortable, air-conditioned classrooms where it’s all too easy for attendees to close their eyes and drift off for a few minutes. And then there’s the training that’s required to be a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire...
brproud.com
History of SU’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls featured in Capitol Park Museum exhibit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This evening, Capitol Park Museum featured an exhibit of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl back in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. A legacy of amazing performances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Gameday-ready LSU, SU football fans prep for tailgating, predict touchdowns
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — LSU and Southern will face off in Death Valley for the first time on Saturday, and while it’s still early, fans are already projecting the turnout. “I’m gonna give them a touchdown,” said LSU student Shane Jackson. “I’ll give them a...
brproud.com
Hen “paying respect” in drive-thru line at Popeyes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish woman noticed a potentially fowl situation while waiting in the drive-thru line at a local Popeyes. Angie Dronet Grunewald was in line around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, when someone came strutting into her view. A hen was seen trying to...
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
brproud.com
Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year. Her family says that she was driving a passenger to Houston. The next week, Brandon Francisco, 36, was named as a person of interest and believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie.
brproud.com
Downtown Throwdown: Latte art competition is steaming up at local coffee shop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– The competition is steaming up at Social Coffee Thursday evening as they host their first Downtown Throwdown Latte Art competition. Social Coffee owner Dillan Ferrel says, “we call it in the coffee industry, a latte art throwdown. It’s a bracket-like March Madness-type style, where each competitor pours their best latte art.” They then present their cups to three judges, who will score their artful pours, symmetry in the cup, and ability to hand off the beverage without spilling. The winner gets a $100 cash prize.
brproud.com
LSU Tiger Band prepares for historic LSU vs. SU halftime show
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When it comes to preparations for the big LSU vs. SU halftime show, the name of the game is balance — especially when performing in a sold-out stadium. The final product usually means long hours but team members say it’s all worth it.
brproud.com
VIDEO: Fire on Lake Lery caused by pipeline explosion, St. Bernard president says
DELACROIX, La. (WGNO)— Emergency responders in St. Bernard Parish were on scene at a fire on Lake Lery into Thursday evening after officials say a pipe exploded in the water. Parish President Guy McInnis tells WGNO the fire had been burning for several hours on Thursday afternoon, adding that...
brproud.com
Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District 911 center says 911 callers may experience a drop or interruption during calls. According to an official press release, AT&T is aware of the issue and is working to replace equipment. If a dropped call happens, immediately call 911 back and emergency service agencies will continue any response in progress. The 911 call center will be expecting a callback.
Comments / 0