BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– The competition is steaming up at Social Coffee Thursday evening as they host their first Downtown Throwdown Latte Art competition. Social Coffee owner Dillan Ferrel says, “we call it in the coffee industry, a latte art throwdown. It’s a bracket-like March Madness-type style, where each competitor pours their best latte art.” They then present their cups to three judges, who will score their artful pours, symmetry in the cup, and ability to hand off the beverage without spilling. The winner gets a $100 cash prize.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO