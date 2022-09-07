ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KOLD-TV

What to expect at the UA Wildcats football home opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans are gearing up for the big home opener for the University of Arizona football team Saturday, Sept. 10. The big game comes after the Wildcats’ 18-point victory over San Diego State on Sept. 3. After that big win, Athletic Director Dave...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations

Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Aari McDonald joins Arizona coaching staff

University of Arizona head women's basketball coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats' staff as Director of Recruiting Operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year while leading the program to its historic run to the national championship game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
TUCSON, AZ
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cowbells allowed at Arizona Stadium 'as long as it doesn't affect play,' per report

Mississippi State travels to Arizona looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. And apparently, there will be a lot of Bulldogs fans making the trip. As always. Arizona AD Dave Heeke said that 41,000 tickets have been sold and that the university expects a large number of Mississippi State fans to make up the total attendance Saturday.
TUCSON, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

U of A Wins A Football Game?

We all know that the U of A hasn’t had the best time winning games in the past couple of years, but SDSU has always been mediocre, if not great. U of A: In 2019, we were 4 and 8 SDSU: In 2019, they were 10 and 3. In...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe Catholic rides out the storm en route to first victory of the season

ANTHEM — It was a late night for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers on Friday in their 35-22 road victory over the Boulder Creek Jaguars. Inclement weather caused nearly a two-hour hiatus in the middle of the third quarter with both teams knotted up at 14, leaving many wondering if the teams would make it back out to the field that night.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme

Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizona.edu

UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times

The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Five Fall Drives in Arizona

Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure

A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
