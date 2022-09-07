Read full article on original website
Cowbells reportedly won’t be allowed at Mississippi State football vs. Arizona Wildcats
Well, if you’re taking your cowbell on the road, you might want to leave it at your hotel. The Mississippi State football game between the Bulldogs and the Arizona Wildcats is very clearly a game that is on the road. It’s not happening in Starkville. So don’t take your cowbell to the game.
What to expect at the UA Wildcats football home opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans are gearing up for the big home opener for the University of Arizona football team Saturday, Sept. 10. The big game comes after the Wildcats’ 18-point victory over San Diego State on Sept. 3. After that big win, Athletic Director Dave...
Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations
Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
Aari McDonald joins Arizona coaching staff
University of Arizona head women's basketball coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats' staff as Director of Recruiting Operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year while leading the program to its historic run to the national championship game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State football vs. Arizona Wildcats: TV channel, live stream, live stats, online coverage
Another week, another late night game for Mike Leach and his Mississippi State football team. After taking care of Memphis in week 1 of the 2022 season, Leach and company will get the distinct pleasure of going out west to face off against Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona.
New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener
“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.
Cowbells allowed at Arizona Stadium 'as long as it doesn't affect play,' per report
Mississippi State travels to Arizona looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. And apparently, there will be a lot of Bulldogs fans making the trip. As always. Arizona AD Dave Heeke said that 41,000 tickets have been sold and that the university expects a large number of Mississippi State fans to make up the total attendance Saturday.
U of A Wins A Football Game?
We all know that the U of A hasn’t had the best time winning games in the past couple of years, but SDSU has always been mediocre, if not great. U of A: In 2019, we were 4 and 8 SDSU: In 2019, they were 10 and 3. In...
Salpointe Catholic rides out the storm en route to first victory of the season
ANTHEM — It was a late night for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers on Friday in their 35-22 road victory over the Boulder Creek Jaguars. Inclement weather caused nearly a two-hour hiatus in the middle of the third quarter with both teams knotted up at 14, leaving many wondering if the teams would make it back out to the field that night.
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times
The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure
A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
