ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

The NFL Dominates American Television, and Likely Always Will

It was only eight years ago that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban predicted a greedy NFL would implode within a decade, quipping “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.”. Just the opposite has happened. The more games the NFL adds, the bigger the appetite, and the more money it charges media partners for rights.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Gatorade Teams With NFL for Caffeinated Energy Drink

Gatorade is pairing with the NFL to launch the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink. Dubbed “Fast Twitch,” the drink marks the first time the league has worked with its longtime corporate sponsor to develop an athletic energy beverage. Fast Twitch is scheduled to hit store shelves in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Roger Federer
Front Office Sports

Athletes Are Receiving Below-Market Cut of Fanatics CFB Jerseys

On Thursday, Fanatics, with the help of group licensing company OneTeam Partners, launched the largest college football jersey program of the NIL era, featuring jerseys of more than 4,300 athletes. It was a major industry milestone, given that officially licensed merchandise using college athletes’ NILs was impossible before NIL rules...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Hired as WWE Exec

Former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle was tapped as WWE’s executive VP of talent, the wrestling promotion announced on Thursday. Ventrelle departed the Raiders abruptly in May after 18 years with the organization. He said in a statement to Front Office Sports at the time that he was “fired in retaliation for raising” hostile workplace concerns.
WWE
Front Office Sports

Report: MLB To Implement Pace-of-Play Rule Changes

The long-standing effort to make baseball fun again has taken a major step forward. On Friday, the MLB rules committee voted in favor on several changes for next season aimed at increasing the pace of play, shortening games, and making games more exciting, according to ESPN. The committee includes players, owner-level team executives, and an umpire.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Us Open#Grand Slam#Abc
Front Office Sports

WNBA Finals Opener Pitted Against First NFL Sunday

The WNBA has enjoyed another viewership upswing this postseason, the most-viewed playoffs since 2002. But that trend now faces a big challenge: Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on ABC goes head-to-head Sunday against Week 1 of the NFL regular season — one of up to three times the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun could compete for eyeballs against the behemoth that is The Shield.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Leads Fanatics Jersey Sales

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are getting plenty of hype heading into Thursday’s kickoff of the 2022 NFL season. Fans are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to the 26-year-old quarterback. Allen’s No. 17 jersey has racked up the highest overall sales since the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

NBC’s NFL Kickoff Audience For Bills-Rams Drops 19%

Big news days and lopsided scores hurt sports TV ratings. Even those of the powerful NFL. NBC Sports is projecting its coverage of the 2022 Kickoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams averaged 21 million-plus viewers Thursday night across its linear and digital channels. That’s down around...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy