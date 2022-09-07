Read full article on original website
The NFL Dominates American Television, and Likely Always Will
It was only eight years ago that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban predicted a greedy NFL would implode within a decade, quipping “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.”. Just the opposite has happened. The more games the NFL adds, the bigger the appetite, and the more money it charges media partners for rights.
Watch: The moment Adrian Peterson is KO'd by Le'Veon Bell
The former Viking fell to the former Steeler.
Gatorade Teams With NFL for Caffeinated Energy Drink
Gatorade is pairing with the NFL to launch the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink. Dubbed “Fast Twitch,” the drink marks the first time the league has worked with its longtime corporate sponsor to develop an athletic energy beverage. Fast Twitch is scheduled to hit store shelves in...
Johnny Manziel’s Tweet After Texas A&M’s Stunning Loss Goes Viral
The 2012 Heisman winner has one question after watching Appalachian State beat the Aggies.
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
Athletes Are Receiving Below-Market Cut of Fanatics CFB Jerseys
On Thursday, Fanatics, with the help of group licensing company OneTeam Partners, launched the largest college football jersey program of the NIL era, featuring jerseys of more than 4,300 athletes. It was a major industry milestone, given that officially licensed merchandise using college athletes’ NILs was impossible before NIL rules...
Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Hired as WWE Exec
Former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle was tapped as WWE’s executive VP of talent, the wrestling promotion announced on Thursday. Ventrelle departed the Raiders abruptly in May after 18 years with the organization. He said in a statement to Front Office Sports at the time that he was “fired in retaliation for raising” hostile workplace concerns.
Report: MLB To Implement Pace-of-Play Rule Changes
The long-standing effort to make baseball fun again has taken a major step forward. On Friday, the MLB rules committee voted in favor on several changes for next season aimed at increasing the pace of play, shortening games, and making games more exciting, according to ESPN. The committee includes players, owner-level team executives, and an umpire.
NFL Is Back, and Super Bowl Ads Already Selling at Record Prices
The NFL season kicks off tonight in Los Angeles — and it’s already creating buzz around February’s Super Bowl. Fox Sports has sold 30-second Super Bowl commercials for more than $7 million each — a record for the big game — and has sold “north of 95%” of available inventory, according to Mark Evans, head of ad sales at the network.
Wisconsin NIL Collective Enlists Russell Wilson to Mentor Athletes
In the ever-evolving recruiting landscape, NIL collectives are looking for ways to differentiate themselves. A new collective at Wisconsin, The Varsity Collective, is looking to create a “unique” experience for athletes by blending elements of other collectives with a career development program. As a 501(c)(3), it will help...
WNBA Finals Opener Pitted Against First NFL Sunday
The WNBA has enjoyed another viewership upswing this postseason, the most-viewed playoffs since 2002. But that trend now faces a big challenge: Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on ABC goes head-to-head Sunday against Week 1 of the NFL regular season — one of up to three times the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun could compete for eyeballs against the behemoth that is The Shield.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Leads Fanatics Jersey Sales
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are getting plenty of hype heading into Thursday’s kickoff of the 2022 NFL season. Fans are putting their money where their mouths are when it comes to the 26-year-old quarterback. Allen’s No. 17 jersey has racked up the highest overall sales since the...
NBC’s NFL Kickoff Audience For Bills-Rams Drops 19%
Big news days and lopsided scores hurt sports TV ratings. Even those of the powerful NFL. NBC Sports is projecting its coverage of the 2022 Kickoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams averaged 21 million-plus viewers Thursday night across its linear and digital channels. That’s down around...
