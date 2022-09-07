The WNBA has enjoyed another viewership upswing this postseason, the most-viewed playoffs since 2002. But that trend now faces a big challenge: Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on ABC goes head-to-head Sunday against Week 1 of the NFL regular season — one of up to three times the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun could compete for eyeballs against the behemoth that is The Shield.

