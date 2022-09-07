Read full article on original website
Body recovered after float plane crash identified
SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as Gabby Hanna, a 29-year-old Seattle attorney. The Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family...
Body Recovered From Deadly Floatplane Crash Identified
Authorities are still searching for the floatplane wreckage and the bodies of the nine other victims presumed dead.
Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Coast Guard announces suspension of search after Seattle-area plane crash leaves 9 missing
The Coast Guard announced on Monday that it was suspending its search for nine people missing following a plane crash in the Seattle area that left one person dead. The Coast Guard said in a release on Sunday that they had responded to an incident of a float plane crash that occurred that afternoon in…
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
