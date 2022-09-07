ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renton, WA
Accidents
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Friday Harbor, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon attack. Troopers say in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.Kuperus' home town in Michigan was not immediately available.
GLENNALLEN, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puget Sound#Us Coast Guard#Traffic Accident#The Twin Cities#Dhc 3 Turbine Otter#The Coast Guard
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Outsider.com

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
SEATTLE, WA
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
SAINT PAUL, MN
q13fox.com

New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
fox9.com

Video shows the moments leading up to fatal motorcycle crash on Minnesota highway

An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning on Highway 62. The video shows that, around 7 a.m., the rider was traveling quickly in the far left lane of Highway 62 near France Avenue when he started to drift dangerously close to the guardrail. We have edited some of the footage that followed: A minute later, the camera panned and showed bystanders attempting to aid the man, who was motionless, and to the left of the road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy