Read full article on original website
Related
A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor
If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
Larimer County wildfire has burned 500 acres, is 30% contained
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A wildfire that has burned about 500 acres and prompted evacuations in Larimer County was 30% contained on Friday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. The wildfire, which is called the County Road 21 Fire, started Thursday afternoon northeast of Ted's Place, at the...
thegroupinc.com
Where to See Golden Aspens in Northern Colorado This Fall | Scenic Drives + Hikes
While we have a variety of different types of foliage, it’s our golden aspens that shine the brightest in Colorado during the fall. There’s something about the contrast between the bright yellow leaves, the dark green evergreen trees, and the brilliant blue sky that takes our breath away year after year. To get up close and personal with these brilliant yellow leaves, we’re sharing some of the best scenic drives and hikes throughout Northern Colorado for viewing aspens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Record-setting heat moving out, sweater-weather next for Boulder County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Bob Henson’s name, and Thursday’s high temperature for Longmont. The Front Range simmered through another day of record breaking heat as Boulder held on to the double digits with a white-knuckle grip and a mid-afternoon high of 97 degrees Thursday, while Longmont logged a high of 98.
Wildfire in Larimer County prompts mandatory evacuations; 0% contained
A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins. Evacuations have been placed...
lyonsrecorder.org
Pinewood Reservoir activities; low water levels planned September to December
Pinewood Reservoir is located west of Carter Lake at an elevation of 6,580 feet. Pinewood is 100 acres of water surrounded by 327 acres of public land. In 1952, the Pinewood Reservoir was completed as part of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project, which diverts water from west of the Great Continental Divide to the cities in Colorado’s Front Range.
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
303magazine.com
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
cpr.org
Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts
Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming
Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
Goodguys 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals To Draw Thousands for Car Show
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s favorite car shows, is returning to the Rockies for racing, awards, and family fun at the 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals located at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland and presented by Griot’s Garage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Can people get ticketed for hanging things on the rear-view mirror?
Charley from Niwot wants to know whether or not hanging something from the rear-view mirror is legal because of driver visibility.
Large police presence cleared on Pearl Parkway
Boulder police were seen on Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning.
boulderreportinglab.org
Boulder plans to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, city officials say
As soon as this month, city officials said they plan to reopen West Pearl Street to cars, a move that would bring the pedestrian-friendly transformation ushered in by the Covid-19 pandemic to at least a temporary end. Pearl Street was closed to traffic between 9th and 11th Streets since May...
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
1 killed in Loveland motorcycle crash
A 42-year-old man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a pole in Loveland. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Street, Loveland police said. Police have identified the motorcyclist but aren't releasing his name...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0