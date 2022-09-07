ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

KIMT

New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture

On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night.  Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MNsure Awards Over $4.2 Million to Navigators Reaching Underinsured Communities in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn.—Today, MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, announced over $4.2 million in grant awards to 22 organizations to support increased outreach and enrollment help in communities across the state. All 22 organizations employ MNsure-certified “navigators” — local experts who offer free application and enrollment assistance to Minnesotans who need health insurance.
SAINT PAUL, MN
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?

For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
MINNESOTA STATE
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Boosters arrive ahead of Minnesota's uncertain COVID-19 fall

New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now widely available in the Twin Cities this week, amid low but persistent pandemic numbers in Minnesota and an uncertain fall and winter. Pandemic trends in Thursday's weekly state report showed little change - with publicly reported coronavirus infections remaining at about 1,400 per day and Minnesota seeing some four to six COVID-19 deaths per day. The state's death toll is 13,153 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

New Minnesota documentary looks to be the 'Friday Night Lights' of hockey

Photo: Indio Dowd is one of the Hermantown players heavily featured in the new documentary, "Hockeyland." Greenwich Entertainment. Iron Range native Tommy Haines grew up, as so many do in northern Minnesota, playing ice hockey. His love for the sport and culture surrounding it inspired his first documentary in 2008, and is the subject of his new documentary “Hockeyland,” showing soon in movie theaters across the state.
HERMANTOWN, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
MINNESOTA STATE

