CBS News
History Of Native American Boarding Schools In Minnesota
For decades following the Civil War, thousands of Native American children and teens were forced to attend these schools. They were intentionally separated from their families and their culture.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 - P66
Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 was held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 AM.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota proposal requires cultural competency for new teachers, draws partisan pushback
A proposed update to the licensing requirements for new Minnesota teachers - the addition of a cultural competency standard - has become yet another flashpoint in the partisan battle over education. The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) has been developing the new standards, including the language requiring teachers...
KIMT
New Minnesota Veterans Homes will soon be accepting applications for residency
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Resident applications will soon be accepted for the Minnesota Veterans Homes now under construction in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo. “We are grateful for the significant community interest we have received,” says Douglas Hughes, Deputy Director - Veterans Healthcare, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). “We know many people are planning to apply for admission to our new Veterans Homes. Our application, waiting list and admission process is guided by Minnesota Administrative Rule 9050. While want to be sure people are aware of the application date, applicants are placed on the waiting list in a first-come, first-served basis. Admission decisions occur later in the process by our admissions committee and are determined by the clinical needs of the applicant.”
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
redlakenationnews.com
MNsure Awards Over $4.2 Million to Navigators Reaching Underinsured Communities in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn.—Today, MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, announced over $4.2 million in grant awards to 22 organizations to support increased outreach and enrollment help in communities across the state. All 22 organizations employ MNsure-certified “navigators” — local experts who offer free application and enrollment assistance to Minnesotans who need health insurance.
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
KEYC
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
fox9.com
25 apple orchards in Minnesota to visit this fall
(FOX 9) - Apple picking is a classic fall activity in Minnesota, with several homegrown varieties available throughout the season. Below are some of the best orchards for your fall frolic!. If you would like your orchard featured email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com with details. Aamodt's Apple Farm. Location: 6428 Manning Ave., Stillwater.
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?
For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
redlakenationnews.com
Boosters arrive ahead of Minnesota's uncertain COVID-19 fall
New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now widely available in the Twin Cities this week, amid low but persistent pandemic numbers in Minnesota and an uncertain fall and winter. Pandemic trends in Thursday's weekly state report showed little change - with publicly reported coronavirus infections remaining at about 1,400 per day and Minnesota seeing some four to six COVID-19 deaths per day. The state's death toll is 13,153 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
We Now Know What The Yellow Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches
Have you noticed the bright, yellow flowers that are in yards and in some of the ditches in Southeast Minnesota? They are really pretty, and are showing up everywhere - I just got back from a huge road trip and saw the bright yellow in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.
boreal.org
New Minnesota documentary looks to be the 'Friday Night Lights' of hockey
Photo: Indio Dowd is one of the Hermantown players heavily featured in the new documentary, "Hockeyland." Greenwich Entertainment. Iron Range native Tommy Haines grew up, as so many do in northern Minnesota, playing ice hockey. His love for the sport and culture surrounding it inspired his first documentary in 2008, and is the subject of his new documentary “Hockeyland,” showing soon in movie theaters across the state.
Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump
UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
