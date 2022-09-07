ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran, CA

Gun recovered, man arrested at a traffic stop in Corcoran, police say

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqEmw_0hkjcypJ00

CORCORAN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a gun and ammunition during a traffic stop, Corcoran police say.

On Friday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers say they made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Otis Avenue for what they called a “mechanical violation.”

Police say the driver, identified as David Curiel, was driving with a suspended license. After a vehicle search was conducted, officers say they found a 9mm handgun and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. Authorities say the firearm didn’t have a serial number also known as a “ghost gun.”

Officers say Curiel did not have the permit to own a firearm and that while he was being booked into the Corcoran City Jail, they discovered Curiel was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Curiel was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving with a suspended license, and other charges related to firearms and drugs at the Corcoran City Jail before being transferred to the Kings County Jail, where he has an $85,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KGET

13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corcoran, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Corcoran, CA
KMPH.com

Man with gun briefly puts school on lockdown in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno school was temporarily put on lockdown after police were called to look for a man in the area said to have a gun. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Safford and Thomas Avenues around 11:00 a.m. for reports of a man walking around with a gun.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Accident on Highway 190 Kills Man [Porterville, CA]

19-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near Martin Street. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m., near Martin Street on August 8th. As per reports, officials responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Although, the events leading up to the accident remain unknown. Paramedics arrived at the...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man gets life term for gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of firing shots that wounded a man outside a Shafter home has been sentenced to 44 years and four months in prison. Sergio Acosta Jr., 26, was sentenced Friday on charges including attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to court records. A jury convicted him […]
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man indicted, found with illegal handgun at motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 41-year-old Bakersfield man was indicted Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm relating to a April 2022 incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On April 23, 2022, law enforcement officer were patrolling at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead in Porterville stabbing, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died on Thursday night after being stabbed multiple times in Porterville, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that around 3:00 p.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 200 block of South Leggett Street for a reported stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child torture suspect seeking to enter diversion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with the torture and attempted murder of her 6-week-old son is seeking to enter a mental health diversion program, her attorney noting in a court filing she was sexually abused as a child and has been diagnosed with bipolar and major depressive disorders. The mental disorders 21-year-old Elizabeth […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect arrested in alleged double shooting in Kern County

“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy