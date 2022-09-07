Gun recovered, man arrested at a traffic stop in Corcoran, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a gun and ammunition during a traffic stop, Corcoran police say.
On Friday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., officers say they made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Otis Avenue for what they called a “mechanical violation.”
Police say the driver, identified as David Curiel, was driving with a suspended license. After a vehicle search was conducted, officers say they found a 9mm handgun and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. Authorities say the firearm didn’t have a serial number also known as a “ghost gun.”
Officers say Curiel did not have the permit to own a firearm and that while he was being booked into the Corcoran City Jail, they discovered Curiel was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.
Curiel was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving with a suspended license, and other charges related to firearms and drugs at the Corcoran City Jail before being transferred to the Kings County Jail, where he has an $85,000 bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 4