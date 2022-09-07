Read full article on original website
Comfortable weekend on tap
A Rapid City clinic has been invited to participate in an mRNA flu vaccination study.
Umbrellas and jackets are a must-have for today
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at...
Hazy conditions are expected to continue today.
Pinning ceremony held for Vietnam War veterans at Post 22. Updated: 16 hours ago. Veterans...
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
An all-ability show, ‘Peter and the Wolf’, takes the stage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flutter Productions is back with another play and Thursday is opening night. The actors of Peter and The Wolf take over the stage at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City Thursday and act out their rendition of the children’s show written in 1936. Flutter Productions, which is part of Black Hills Works, uses a number of elements in the all-ability show. The play is joined by an American Sign Language translator and there’s a puppet rendition of the play.
Pro- and anti-recreational cannabis campaigns in full swing as new field office opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
Friday Night Hike, September 9, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders had their toughest test yet against the Harrisburg Tigers. Plus, the Custer Wildcats aimed to earn their first win of the season in their bout against Rapid City Christian. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Polls, politicians, and voters all agree to disagree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
Live interview with Stevens head coach Michael Scott
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 4th ranked Stevens football team hosted 5th Harrisburg Friday night. We had a chance to catch up with Raiders head coach Michael Scott to chat about the matchup and his team’s season.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
Stevens soccer teams win tight games against Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens and Central boys and girls soccer teams combined to play a pair of tight games on Thursday. The Raiders won each game by the score of 1-0.
