r8rh8r
4d ago
Gascon is a politician, knows what to say and when to say it. But as we all know, he is a hypocrite because these guys will be out before you know it
4
SmhAgain
4d ago
Gascon will require them to attend a *VerySpecialPicnic* where they can network with like minded souls and sign pledges that they'll never ever be mean again. He'll focus on building up their self-worth by complimenting attendees on the amazing array of beautiful jewelry, watches, and athletic shoes/jerseys in the room. Then he'll pass out coupons for complimentary hand wash/detail car care and tire services, and free tune-ups. The evening will end with reassurances that they are all very special/beloved members of the various surrounding communities, "and don't you ever forget it!"
2
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
foxla.com
2 arrested, cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns seized, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns," authorities said Friday. Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
nypressnews.com
Jurors to decide fate of Mongols member accused of killing Pomona SWAT officer
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) — A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the evidence overwhelmingly shows that a man murdered a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant in San Gabriel. Meanwhile, the defense attorney urged jurors to acquit his client, whom he argued acted in self-defense...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach
Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
foxla.com
1 hospitalized after shooting on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting on the 110 Freeway overnight in northeast Los Angeles, officials said. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the freeway near Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights area. The freeway was closed for nearly two hours while...
foxla.com
California man with extensive criminal history released early; Arrested on new murder charge
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man with an extensive criminal history who was released early from prison has been arrested on a new murder charge. Byron Floyd, 58, was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of Fredrick Williams, 43, in San Bernardino. Officers found Floyd to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino Police Department where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
sgvcitywatch.com
More Deadly Violence Strikes Pomona Thursday
POMONA – Few details were available after one person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the 600 block of North Fillmore Place around 2:10 September 8. One victim was located at the scene and pronounced dead, according to the Pomona Police...
Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A man was in custody Wednesday night after allegedly attacking a woman on a transit bus with a machete. The incident occurred… Read more "Man with Machete Allegedly Assaults Woman on Bus"
NBC Los Angeles
Driver in Windsor Hills Fatal Crash Denied Bail Reduction and Release
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
theavtimes.com
Local 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony planned for Sunday outside AV Mall
PALMDALE – The public is invited to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this Sunday to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks and to support and honor the Antelope Valley’s local fallen heroes. The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will start at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Fallen Heroes...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
Man Fatally Shot in Glendora; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Thursday in Glendora and an investigation was underway.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
