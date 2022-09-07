Kitten rescued from gas station storm drain by Sevierville Fire Department

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A kitten was stuck in a storm drain at a Sevierville gas station Tuesday.

Sevierville Fire Department responded to a call after a kitten was reported to be stuck in a storm drain at Mapco on 730 Winfield Dunn Parkway Tuesday morning.



(Courtesy of Sevierville Fire Department)

According to the Sevierville Fire’s Facebook, firefighters were able to rescue the kitten from the storm drain. No other kittens were found in or near the storm drain.

The kitten was safely taken to the Sevier Animal Care Center .

The Sevierville Fire Department took the opportunity to remind those who are looking for a pet to check out their local animal shelters and centers to adopt, both locally and nationwide. Shelters are experiencing peak capacity of animals.

