Read full article on original website
Related
cityofgadsden.com
Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Crochet & Knitting Club
Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Crochet & Knitting Club. Where: Genealogy Branch of the Gadsden Public Library. Come fellowship and share knowledge with other knitters and crocheters!. Basic assistance will be available. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. For additional information, please contact Kay at 256.549.4688.
cityofgadsden.com
East Gadsden Branch of the GPL: Library Card Drive!
East Gadsden Branch of the GPL: Library Card Drive!. Where: East Gadsden Branch of the Gadsden Public Library. Register for a library card on Fridays in September between 3-4PM, and receive a prize!. For additional information or registration, please contact LaShunda at 256.549.4691.
WAFF
Red Devils remain undefeated
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils wanted to take control early against Whitesburg Christian, not allowing the upstart Warriors to gain any momentum. Check and check. The Red Devils defeated Whitesburg Christian 49-6, improving to 3-0 and 1-0 in Class 2A Region 7. The Red Devils established the...
Comments / 0