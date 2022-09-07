Power restored to downtown Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.

According to CELD, approximately 1,740 customers were without power in the downtown region. As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, only one outage was reported in the area.

It is unknown at this time what causeed of the outage.

