Power restored to downtown Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.
According to CELD, approximately 1,740 customers were without power in the downtown region. As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, only one outage was reported in the area.
It is unknown at this time what causeed of the outage.
