Chicopee, MA

Power restored to downtown Chicopee

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.

According to CELD, approximately 1,740 customers were without power in the downtown region. As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night, only one outage was reported in the area.

It is unknown at this time what causeed of the outage.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

