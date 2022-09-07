Read full article on original website
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact. The match...
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.9.22
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. Clash At The Castle has come and gone and that means it is time for the setup to Extreme Rules. The show is in less than a month and since there is not likely to be a Roman Reigns match, we’ll need a new main event. That could go in a few different ways and we might get an indication of that this week. Let’s get to it.
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!
-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate Team Up
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James & Ariana Grace. * Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker. * Cora Jade def. Amari Miller. *...
PCO Thinks He Could Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge
Talking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, PCO shared his perspective regarding future prospects with WWE now that Triple H is the new Chief Content Officer. The performer stated he thinks a possible return to WWE in some scope could happen, given the change in creative leadership. “Yeah, I think...
Circle 6 The Catalyst Results 09.09.22: Ladder Match Main Event
Circle 6 The Catalyst results from Jam Handy in Detroit, MI are below. The show took place September 9th and aired on FITE TV. Results from Cagematch. * Ace Perry defeated Dread King Logan (w/ Darren McCarty) * Jeff Cannonball, Nate Webb & Puf defeated 44OH! (Bobby Beverly, Eddy Only...
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Six Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Yano Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night six of its Burning Spirit tour from Fujisan Messe in Shizuoka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL def. The DKC, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & HIrooki Goto. * Aaron Henare, Francisco Akira, & TJP def. Jado, Master Wato,...
Michael Cole Allegedly Referenced AEW Situation During Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Michael Cole seemingly made a reference to the media scrum and subsequent brawl at AEW All Out. According to Wrestling Inc, Cole and Corey Graves were discussing the segment with Adam Pearce and Ronda Rousey last week. That segment featured Pearce talking trash to Rousey, who then attacked him.
WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:. Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly. – Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA...
Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Bianca Belair will defend the Raw Women’s Championship on Monday’s show. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Belair will have an open challenge for her championship on next week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the episode, which airs Monday from...
Booker T Doesn’t See AEW As Similar To the End of WCW
Whatever problems AEW may be going through right now, Booker T doesn’t see the comparisons between it and the end of WCW. Booker spoke with Wrestling Inc recently and was asked about whether the backstage drama in AEW — as exemplified by CM Punk’s media scrum tirade and the backstage brawl that followed — was similar to the chaos at the end of WCW in 2001.
Damian Priest Comments On Backstage Changes Under New WWE Management
Damian Priest took a few moments to offer his opinions on how things have changed behind the scenes at WWE in a recent appearance with Gorilla Position. He referenced his familiarity with new creative lead Triple H and the current backstage climate for the company. You can read a couple highlights and watch the full episode below.
Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show
A new report provides some detail on the atmosphere backstage at AEW Dynamite following the drama that unfolded after Sunday’s All Out PPV. Fightful Select reports that the there was a “much more positive vibe” after the show. One member of the roster noted that it could not have been much worse than the general chaos from the previous days and said that the drama from the All Out media scrum and fight was “out of sight, out of mind” for a lot of the roster as they just wanted to work.
Various News: Miro Shares Looney Tunes Tweet, Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Tommy Dreamer Gets His Own Coffee Brand
– As previously reported, AEW star Miro seemed to go into business for himself on Twitter earlier this week, retweeting a post from earlier in May, with a laughing emoji in regards to CM Punk’s comments about standing with your coworkers. Earlier today, it seems Miro continued having fun on Twitter.
Stonecutter Media Announces Leyla Hirsch: Legit Available Now
– The following announcement was provided by Stonecutter Media for this month’s PPV and on-demand availability:. LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT! IN SEPTEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. She’s a women’s world champion. She’s one of the youngest and toughest pro wrestlers around. You’ve seen her in some of the biggest...
Matt Menard & Angelo Parker Respond to Challenge by Action Bronson for AEW Grand Slam
– During yesterday’s AEW Control Center for Dynamite, a backstage segment was shown featuring Action Bronson and Hook, who helped save Hook from an attack by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at AEW All Out. During the clip, Bronson challenged Parker and Menard to come see him at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York. Later during Dynamite, Menard and Parker responded to Action Bronson’s challenge.
Natalya Takes Veiled Shots At CM Punk For AEW Media Scrum Drama
Natalya seemingly took a shot at the drama in AEW and CM Punk specifically on her Twitter account on Friday before Smackdown. She had her assistant “Bob” take over her Twitter account, and “Bob” tweeted that Natalya had never sued anyone in the match she was set to have on Smackdown last night, that she was eating a muffin while dictating her tweets to him, and that she was a locker room leader.
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo
Eric Bischoff expressed his opinions regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s promo from this week’s AEW Dynamite on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff recently (per Wrestling Inc). His reactions were mixed, and you can read a few highlights from Bischoff below. On MJF incorporating a rival company in his AEW...
