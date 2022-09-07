Read full article on original website
KEVN
Main Street Square fountain has come to an end this season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With school back in session and summer coming to an end, the Main Street fountain was turned off. However, the recent spike in hot weather prompted the square to once again let the fountains flow. “We love coming here every day. Well not every day,...
Attendance at Rapid City outdoor pools was good but not record-breaking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public sought relief by heading in substantial numbers to the city’s outdoor pools. A total of 49,213 people had checked in at Sioux Park, Horace Mann, and Parkview pools this summer. That’s a drop of 14.8 percent from last year’s record. The year after COVID-19 hit was higher with 57,000 people taking a dip in the city’s pools.
Rapid City mourns the passing of Julie Jensen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City lost a driving force in promoting not only the town but the entire Black Hills when Julie Jensen passes away this week. She was 65 years old. Over the years Jensen served both as CEO for Visit Rapid City and director of the...
Very nice weather to end the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are going to be mostly clear for the next couple of days. Highs tomorrow will be warmer with most of our area peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures will be even warmer for Monday with upper 80s expected. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Wednesday. We will also see more rain chances for Thursday and potentially Friday as well.
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
Warmer temperatures by the end of the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures today are much colder with most of our area only peaking in the 50s. Temperatures overnight will be the coldest they’ve been since May. Some parts of our area will drop into the 30s. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer, but still well below average with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warmer temperatures for next week, but nothing compared to what we saw earlier this week. Highs for most of next week will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s.
HealthWatch: Headache prevention in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Headaches are most common in children and a variety of things can cause this pain. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics has some advice. “At the start of the school year, we’re often seeing children having more and more headaches and this can come from a variety of reasons,” Hamilton said.
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
Polls suggest that people are tired of broken promises and “fake news”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
Stevens girls tennis team amongst the state’s best
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Stevens tennis team is focused on winning a state championship. We caught up with the Raiders to chat about how the season is going.
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
Stevens soccer teams win tight games against Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens and Central boys and girls soccer teams combined to play a pair of tight games on Thursday. The Raiders won each game by the score of 1-0.
