ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California avoids rolling blackouts for another night; outages still plague La Jolla

By Rob Nikolewski, Rob Vardon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZxnu_0hkjYWf300

California came within a hair’s breadth of experiencing rolling blackouts the night of Sept. 6, but as of 8 p.m., the system operator that manages the grid for about 80 percent of the Golden State continued to keep the lights on.

At 5:17 p.m., the California Independent System Operator issued a Stage 3 Energy Emergency Alert, or EEA 3, a measure that warns energy users that rotating outages may be imminent due to sustained electricity demand eating into reserve margins.

But by 8 p.m., ISO officials withdrew the Stage 3 alert without any calls on power providers to "shed load" — that is, cut off power to selected areas until sufficient megawattage can restore proper reserve margins.

“Consumer conservation played a big part in protecting electric grid reliability,” the grid manager tweeted . “Thank you, California!”

Meanwhile in La Jolla, 437 customers of San Diego Gas & Electric were without power as of 5:25 p.m. as a result of three outages affecting two different circuits in the Mount Soledad area, the utility reported.

Two of the outages, affecting 236 customers, began at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 5, according to SDG&E. A third outage began at about 2:50 p.m. Sept. 6, affecting 201 customers. SDG&E expected the three outages to be cleared by 10 p.m. It said the causes of all three incidents were being investigated.

That followed a troubled Labor Day weekend in which a total of 415 customers in parts of La Jolla were without power for hours. One outage affecting the Muirlands area reportedly lasted from the evening of Sept. 3 to the morning of Sept. 5.

The ISO officially declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6. Under an EEA 2, several energy emergency measures from all resources are triggered, aimed at freeing up to a few thousand megawatts to help maintain balance between supply and demand on the power system.

Temperatures in the San Diego area remained elevated, and extreme heat continued to broil large portions of the state.

Electricity demand — primarily from homeowners and businesses cranking up their air conditioners — surged to 52,061 megawatts on the ISO system Sept. 6, breaking the state's all-time record of 50,270 megawatts, set July 24, 2006.

An EEA 2 was declared on Labor Day, but conservation measures from commercial energy users and everyday utility customers helped stretch energy supplies and keep the lights on.

Sept. 6 marked the seventh straight day the ISO had issued a Flex Alert, which calls on customers to voluntarily reduce energy use. The alert is in effect until 10 p.m., with grid officials asking customers during those hours to:

  • Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
  • Avoid charging electric vehicles
  • Avoid using major appliances
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights

The last time California experienced rotating outages was Aug. 14-15, 2020, when parts of the state lost power for up to 2½ hours. ◆

Updates :
8:43 p.m. Sept. 6, 2022 : This article was updated with new information.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 3

Related
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Business
San Diego, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Areas of Southern California are under flash flood warnings as Tropical Storm Kay hammers the drought-stricken state. The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Rolling Blackouts#Power Grid#Energy Resources#Iso#San Diego Gas Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Hurricane Kay replacing heat wave with wind and rain

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay is already making its way up the eastern side of Baja and should bring winds and rain to San Diego by Friday. Then, an El Cajon nursing home had such a long record of poor care and abuse that federal officials moved to decertify it in April. But then, to the shock of advocates, they rescinded their order. Next, a former San Diego County Sheriff’s sergeant is being sued over claims of sexual harrassment by two former detectives. And, air conditioning failures and breakdowns have plagued classrooms across the county during the heat wave. Next, California water regulators approved the world's first testing standard for tiny fragments of plastic found in drinking water. Finally, FilmOut, a film festival highlighting LGBTQ movies, returns to San Diego this weekend. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with filmmaker Carter Smith about his horror film “Swallowed” that screens on Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy