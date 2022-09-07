Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Kay bringing rain to drought stricken southwest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Storm Kay is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain across parts of the southwestern United States. Kay is forecast to stay as a tropical storm and move off to the west of Baja California. As of Friday afternoon winds are near 50 mph and...
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
Gordon Ramsay to open steakhouse at southern Indiana casino
ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse at Caesars Southern Indiana casino and hotel, according to a news release issued Thursday. Gordon Ramsay Steak will be his first Indiana restaurant. The casino says on social media the restaurant will open in late...
Indiana reports 5,953 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: ‘Sense & Sensibility,’ ‘Nunsense,’ more ‘Profession’
Sept. 9 – 25 Profession. Presented by the American Lives Theatre at the Phoenix Theatre. To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen
8 years ago, an Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Maddie was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Paula Strauss and Lacy Ross, of Maddie Smiles, share more about the toy drive happening in her honor—one they know she would be proud of. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
Critical time for foster family licensing prior to holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season sees the highest need for foster families because advocates want to get as many children placed with families to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. Keegan Coomer, a former foster child, said, “In foster care, I always felt a little more of a sense of...
‘Person of interest’ in Lafayette murder case found in Arkansas
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted for questioning in a Lafayette murder case has been located in Arkansas. The Lafayette Police Department had been searching for 28-year-old Anthony Perez. He was identified as a “person of interest” after a woman was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on Sept. 4. The woman was identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis.
SHE.Event brings Black-owned businesses, networking, entertainment to Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Scent of Sunshine will be just one of the many vendors people can find at Saturday’s SHE.Event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion. The Indiana-based business provides fragrances — candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume — designed to set the ambiance...
$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
$19.5M Hoosier Lotto ticket matches all 6 numbers
MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — The $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket was sold on Wednesday in Munster, but its fortune hasn’t been claimed. Hoosier Lottery is asking anyone who purchased a ticket at the Exxon at 10 45th St., four miles south of Hammond, to check their ticket.
Indiana political figures pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top Indiana political figures on Thursday said Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered for personal integrity and for her leadership. Elizabeth II died on Thursday after 70 years on the British throne. She was 96. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a...
