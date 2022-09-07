8 years ago, an Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Maddie was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Paula Strauss and Lacy Ross, of Maddie Smiles, share more about the toy drive happening in her honor—one they know she would be proud of. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.

