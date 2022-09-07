ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two 15-year-old boys shot in Brighton Park

By Eli Ong
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-old boys were shot in Brighton Park Tuesday evening.

According to police, two 15-year-old males were walking near the sidewalk around 5:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when both were struck by gunfire, one in the leg and another in the forearm.

Both were taker to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

55 shot, 11 fatally over Labor Day weekend in Chicago

Police said they have no offenders in custody, but if you or someone you know has information on this incident, you can place an anonymous tip with the Chicago Police Department at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.

