What Time Will Episode 4 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?
We have quite the Sunday ahead of us, don’t we? The NFL has finally returned, the first episode of Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo airs tonight on Showtime, and, of course, the fourth episode of House of the Dragon is about to drop on HBO Max! If you missed the third episode of the season, no worries. Johnny Loftus recapped the episode for Decider. Thrones fans looking for some additional content should absolutely check out HBO’s Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. Hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, the third episode features an interview with young Rhaenyra Targaryen herself,...
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer Debuts Following Rapturous Toronto Film Festival Premiere
Steven Spielberg is taking viewers on an intimate stroll through his childhood in the first trailer for “The Fabelmans.” The semi-autobiographical film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself. Spielberg based the film on his own early years in Arizona and co-wrote the script with his “Lincoln,” “Munich” and “West Side Story” screenwriter Tony Kushner. On Saturday, “The Fabelmans” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning a standing ovation in the crowd of movie lovers,...
Zac Efron Is Finally Addressing His Shocking Face Transformation
Zac Efron has finally addressed the plastic surgery rumors that have been doing the rounds over the past few years in a very candid interview with Men’s Health. Although the 34-year-old High School Musical actor has always been a Hollywood hear...
Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime
For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11,...
