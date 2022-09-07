ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest Moon Comes Unusually Early This Year

Friday night into Saturday morning, Sept. 10, the annual Harvest Moon will shine brightly over North Texas. If you're thinking it sounds a bit early to be talking about the Harvest Moon, you are correct. Typically it occurs later in the month, coinciding with the first day of fall, which is Sept. 22 this year.
