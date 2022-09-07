ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

104.5 KDAT

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors

Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
BETTENDORF, IA
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Iowa City, IA
Lifestyle
Iowa City, IA
Food & Drinks
Iowa City, IA
Restaurants
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
104.5 KDAT

See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]

The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Iowan

Style Guide: What to wear as a guy Hawkeye

Hawkeye football is back. After winning our first game, we want to continue our winning streak, especially against our rival university, Iowa State University. Knowing this is one of the most important games of the season, I want to go all-out, and represent our strong-spirited school. In the student section,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Review | Larksgrove Ensemble gives captivating performance at Voxman

From a violinist who used to play to her sheep and a multi-instrumentalist who was taught by his mother, The Larksgrove Ensemble has grown phenomenally to perform all over the world together. On the evening of Sept. 8, The Larksgrove Ensemble performed in the Voxman Music Building’s Recital Hall. Peter Zay played the cello and guitar, and EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks played the violin.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI reports slight increase in total enrollment numbers for fall 2022 semester

The University of Iowa reported a slight increase in total enrollment on Thursday morning after four years of declining enrollment. The increase of 111 students since the fall of 2021 brought the total enrollment to 31,317 students, comprised of:. 21,973 undergraduate students. 6,156 graduate students. 1,886 professional students. 1,302 postgraduate...
IOWA CITY, IA

