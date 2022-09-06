Read full article on original website
Finally Gardner moves on motion to vacate wrongful conviction
Last week, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner finally moved forward with filing the necessary pleadings to right the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, has a strong chance to be released under the new law passed by the Missouri Legislature last year. Under the...
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
Former Gov. Eric Greitens, second from right, leaves the Boone County Courthouse in July with his attorney, Gary Stamper, masked, after a 7 1/2-hour deposition hearing in the child custody case stemming from his 2020 divorce (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling...
Voters can choose constitutional convention in November
If you’re no fan of the Missouri State Constitution, then you’re going to have an opportunity to change it with a vote to call a constitutional convention in November. The state of Missouri holds a vote of the people every 20 years about calling a constitutional convention. The requirement for the statewide vote is the result of a petition in 1921 created by a citizen group called New Constitution Association of Missouri. The group was able to get a constitutional convention on the ballot in August 1921, and included the provision a vote be taken every 20 years on holding a new convention.
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
Monsanto wins verdict in St. Louis County Roundup trial
CLAYTON — A jury ruled in favor of Monsanto last month in a trial over whether its pesticide product, Roundup, caused non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in three people. The trial lasted nearly a month in St. Louis County Circuit Court and marked the fifth consecutive time biotech giant Bayer, which bought Creve Coeur-based Monsanto in 2018, has prevailed against claims that Roundup causes cancer, according to the company.
