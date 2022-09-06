If you’re no fan of the Missouri State Constitution, then you’re going to have an opportunity to change it with a vote to call a constitutional convention in November. The state of Missouri holds a vote of the people every 20 years about calling a constitutional convention. The requirement for the statewide vote is the result of a petition in 1921 created by a citizen group called New Constitution Association of Missouri. The group was able to get a constitutional convention on the ballot in August 1921, and included the provision a vote be taken every 20 years on holding a new convention.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO