Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
Heat Wave Causes Early Wine Harvest Season in Bay Area
The heat wave has forced some Bay Area wineries to harvest earlier than usual. “Last season was our 25th harvest, so this would be number 26,” said David Kent of Darcie Kent Winery in Livermore. But for Kent and the Darcie Kent Winery, the 26th harvest had to start...
Paddle Boarders Rescued From San Francisco Bay
A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco's Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of Chase Center, when they became caught in the current of Central Basin where it meets with San Francisco Bay waters.
The Daily 09-09-22 How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the Bay Area
The heat wave is finally coming to a close. Friday marks the start of a cool down with the fog returning and remnants of Tropical Storm Kay reaching the region this weekend. Afternoon highs in the Bay Area on Friday will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than they were on Thursday and 15 to 20 degrees less than they were at the peak of the heat wave on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The storm is projected to move north over the Pacific Ocean, parallel to the California coast, with its eastern edge brushing Southern California Friday and Saturday, bringing strong winds and significant rain. As for the Bay Area, forecasters say there's a slight chance of rain this weekend.
Tiny Houses move in
A house on wheels takes on a whole new meaning as TinyFest California roles into the Bay Area. The Tiny Home Lady herself, Lindsay Wood, gives us some insight into the tiny home movement.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
The Ultimate Glen Park Dining Guide
Glen Park is a quaint, low-profile residential neighborhood in San Francisco that lies southeast of Twin Peaks and above the Excelsior and the Mission. It’s next to the 101-acre Glen Canyon Park, which has creekside trails, a rope swing, a rec center, and more. The neighborhood has developed a great food scene in the past couple of decades, is super walkable, and is easily accessible by BART. The cheery business corridor, Glen Park Village, has mouth-watering dining from brunch spots to the neighborhood bakery to family-owned Italian joints. While in the neighborhood, be sure to check out Bird & Beckett Books and Records, an indie bookstore with great acoustics that hosts live jazz every weekend. And here’s where to eat and drink before or after that:
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area Waters
Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
