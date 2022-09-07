Read full article on original website
Enrollment Open For Tennessee Healthcare Campaign
Low-income Upper Cumberland can register for reduced healthcare. The Tennessee Healthcare Campaign an organization that aims to help those who are underserved has opened enrollment. Outreach Coordinator Tom Savage said the Upper Cumberland is a focus by the organization considering low coverage rates. “Folks in the Upper Cumberland they really...
TSBA Upper Cumberland Fall Conference To Discuss Title IX, School Safety
Title IX, school safety, and a new third-grade retention bill expected to be hot topics for the annual Tennessee School Board Association Upper Cumberland meeting. TSBA Upper Cumberland District Director Jayson McDonald said this year’s meeting held in White County will be the first in-person meeting held in three years. He said the biggest issue will likely be regarding a new state third-grade retention bill, which could affect about 65 percent of third-grade students across the state.
This Week Overton Commission Elects Chair, Celina Aldermen Consider Paving Loan
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Overton County Commission will elect a new chair Monday. Commissioners will also elect a chairman pro-tem. A new $3.00 increase to title fees will also be considered by the commission as well as opening a county clerk office for one day a month in Hanging Limb.
Clay Schools To Abbreviate Dat Sept. 30th For Rollercoaster Yard Sale
Clay County School Board approved amendments to this school year’s calendar. That after realizing the 2022 Rollercoaster Yard Sale begins on September 30th. Bailey said when they original approved the year’s calendar, they were going off of bad information. “The information we had when we made the calendar,...
High School Playbook: White Co Outlasts Cookeville Friday Night
York Institute claims a 43-23 rivalry victory over Livingston Academy Friday. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Cookeville Head Coach Taylor Hennigan joins us live to break down his team’s hard fought loss to White County 54-59 Friday night. Upperman Head Coach Adam Caine also joins live to discuss their first loss of the season. York Institute Head Coach Derwin Wright discusses his team’s rivalry victory over Livingston Academy 43-23. Hear from them and more as we talk high school football this week on the High School Playbook.
Upperman High School To Retire Buzzy The Mascot
Upperman High School campaigning to retire long-time mascot Buzzy as part of Homecoming week. Coach Tyler McWilliams said with Buzzy being over 30 years old, the school decided it was time to try and upgrade the mascot. “The look of our bee has evolved over the years and we all...
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Overton County Trustee Peggy Smith
Peggy Smith talks about how she became the Overton County Trustee and her role. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Peggy Smith, the Overton County Trustee. Peggy talks about her first campaign experience and how she became trustee, what the county trustee does, and paying property taxes and how tax relief works.
Putnam Properties celebrates 20 years in business
COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce joined Putnam Properties with a ribbon cutting to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Putnam Properties is a full-service property management company. They specialize in residential property but manage all types of real estate from commercial office space to industrial. Whether you seek a large family house with a yard, an apartment home or designated student accommodation, they have you covered.
Staffing shortages continue despite candidate pool
EMT students continue to graduate, but face struggles with fair pay issues.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
School administrator talks about fire that destroyed Bill Rice Christian Academy building
The fire destroyed the school's administration building that housed staff and students.
Cookeville FD Recognized By State Fire Marshal’s Office
Cookeville Fire Department was recognized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office Thursday for work in smoke alarm installations. Captain Daniel Snyder said Cookeville placed in the top 75 out of more than 500 departments in the state for its participation in the free installation program. “On a crew that...
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Pro Golfer Will Brooks
Will Brooks talks about his journey in golf and becoming a professional player. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks to his son and professional golfer, Will Brooks. Will talks about what played into the decision of jumping into pro golf even though having a year of eligibility left in college, the amount of support and people that wanted to be involved when he announced he was going pro, and the different tournaments he has played in both inside and outside of the country.
Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN
The running community across the nation is reeling in the recent news of the kidnapping and murder of a jogger in Memphis, Tennessee this past Friday morning. After the death of 34-year-old Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was confirmed, joggers far and wide began to talk about their safety and the safety of others.
ICYMI: Sumner County commissioners pick winner of tied race, against some citizens’ wishes
The new Sumner County Commission was sworn in last week amid controversy. They had to decide how to handle a tie vote for District 13’s commission race. The process resulted in commissioners, not the citizens, choosing the district’s representative. Once Democrat Brenda Dotson and Republican Terri Boyt tied...
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
Student found with weapon at North Elementary
Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley sent a message to parents this morning regarding an incident at North Elementary School. The letter stated, "This morning, two students reported to school administration that there was a firearm on campus. School administrators located and found the student, and law enforcement responded immediately. After a thorough search, an 'airsoft pistol' was found in the backpack of one student. All students are safe and accounted for. Our administrative team has worked with Sheriff Gunter and his team to get this issue resolved."
Dogapalooza set for Sept. 24
COOKEVILLE– Dog lovers it’s that time of the year. A day full of fun for dogs and people who love them. Leisure Services is excited to present the annual Dogapalooza at Cane Creek Dog Park on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. A fun event for citizens and their pets! We look forward to a day full of tail wags and smiles!
Pilot headed toward Tennessee dies in helicopter crash
A man was found dead Monday afternoon as a result of a helicopter crash Saturday in Barren County, Kentucky.
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
