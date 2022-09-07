Will Brooks talks about his journey in golf and becoming a professional player. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks to his son and professional golfer, Will Brooks. Will talks about what played into the decision of jumping into pro golf even though having a year of eligibility left in college, the amount of support and people that wanted to be involved when he announced he was going pro, and the different tournaments he has played in both inside and outside of the country.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO