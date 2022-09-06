ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

11 arrested, 51 cited during street takeovers in San Diego, Spring Valley

By David Hernandez
 4 days ago

Authorities made 11 arrests and issued 51 citations during a crackdown on street takeovers at seven intersections in San Diego and Spring Valley over the Labor Day weekend, police officials said Tuesday.

Street takeovers, also known as sideshows, generally involve scores of spectators who block intersections, creating space for drivers to do "donuts," "burnouts" and other potentially dangerous maneuvers, according to authorities.

Late Saturday evening, street takeovers were staged at six locations around San Diego, at the following intersections:

  • Recho Road and Carroll Road in Sorrento Valley,
  • Juniper Park Lane and Sorrento Valley Boulevard in Sorrento Valley,
  • Flanders Court and Flanders Drive in Sorrento Valley,
  • Via Del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla,
  • Kearny Villa Road and Topaz Way in Kearny Mesa, and
  • Thorne Street and 43rd Street in City Heights.

A seventh takeover occurred at the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Street in Spring Valley.

Hours earlier, the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division and the California Highway Patrol learned about the planned takeovers and joined with the National City Police Department to assemble a team of officers to crack down on the drivers and spectators, officials said.

During the street takeovers, 11 people were arrested on suspicion of crimes including reckless driving, driving under the influence, exhibition of speed and spectating at an illegal event, police said.

Seven drivers accused of reckless driving and exhibition of speed were cited, and their vehicles impounded for 30 days, police said. Another seven individuals accused of aiding and abetting in a sideshow were also cited.

Officers issued another 37 citations and impounded 10 vehicles as a result of equipment violations, police said.

Officials said street takeovers sometimes result in injuries and violence. Sometimes participants set off fireworks, creating a fire risk.

In the Los Angeles area, at least six people died in shootings and crashes near street takeovers in the first eight months of 2022, according to the Los Angeles Times .

"They present serious dangers to the public," San Diego police acting Lt. Joseph Clark said in a statement.

Street takeovers also can cause property damage. Street repairs at intersections cost $2,500 to $18,000 on average, officials said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Undiscoverd
4d ago

Big thank you to the organized efforts of law enforcement to put s stop to these displays. I have personally witnessed a car doing this while sitting in my car at Plaza Bonita playing Pokemon; an older model yellow car was doing donuts in the (open mall) parking lot.

Reply
2
San Diego Union-Tribune

