Dcb84
4d ago
everyone down there are on drugs. they choose to be on drugs and they choose to live down there so I do not feel bad for them. I've been sober for 3 years now you just need to want to get your s*** together.
David
4d ago
so have John take them in or have him pay to get the river bottom clean. we will never stop the homeless problem with all these feel sorry groups .
Chris Butler
3d ago
all you transients I'm going to take you to John's residence. he will provide for you out of his own pocket! I'm sure John will not have a problem with that!
Related
Storm cells triggered by Tropical Storm Kay off SoCal coast help douse Fairview Fire near Hemet
Storm cells triggered by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet.
californiaexaminer.net
Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave
A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches feeling effects of Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
RELATED PEOPLE
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza
Evacuation warning and orders have spread rapidly, even reaching parts of Temecula and Anza. Many Anza residents weren’t expecting it come their way. Emotions were running high, as the flames bring them memories of the Cranston fire that came close a few years back. “It’s just awful, I just hope we don’t have to go The post Residents prep for evacuations as Fairview Fire nears Anza appeared first on KESQ.
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
theregistrysocal.com
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
localocnews.com
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
