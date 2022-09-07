Read full article on original website
ComicBook
How Superman and DC Heroes Factor Into Black Adam Revealed, Kind Of
When a super-powered being like Black Adam emerges, one might presume that the citizens of Earth living in the DC Comics movie world might make some comparisons to Superman. Dwayne Johnson's character can fly, he has super speed, super strength, and more. While Superman has not been promised to be a part of the upcoming Black Adam movie, ComicBook.com presented the idea of comparisons within the DC world and whether or not the presence of other DC Comics heroes will factor into Black Adam while speaking to the film's cast at a press event ahead of the latest trailer release.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts: Marvel Confirms Which Taskmaster Is Appearing
When reports first emerged that Marvel Studios would be developing a film based on their Thunderbolts team from the comics, no one knew what to expect. We would later find out that Jake Schreirer would direct the film, but we didn't exactly know which characters would be in the lineup. During Disney's D23 Expo, Marvel revealed that the film would feature Yelena Belova, the Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, Red Guardian, Ghost, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and even Taskmaster. Fans didn't know which version of Taskmaster to expect in the film, but we now know that it will be the same character from Black Widow. Disney sent out a press release that confirms that Olga Kurylenko will return as the character for Thunderbolts.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
ComicBook
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
ComicBook
Mufasa: The Lion King Announced as Disney's Live-Action Sequel
We now know the first details surrounding Disney's computer-generated "live-action" sequel to The Lion King. During Walt Disney Studios' panel at D23 Expo on Friday, director Barry Jenkins revealed that the film will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King, and is expected to debut in theaters in 2024. The film will reportedly be told in two different time frames, as Timon, Pumbaa, Rafiki, and tell the origin story of Mufasa to a new cub, whilst we see Mufasa rise to royalty. Those attending the panel were also treated to a brief teaser trailer of footage, and while it doesn't look like it will be released online anytime soon, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak provided an exclusive description of what it entails.
ComicBook
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
ComicBook
Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+
Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Introducing Trailer at D23 Expo
The hype for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 has been high for some time, especially after a tease was released at Star Wars Celebration and the first music debuted in an unlikely location. Straight from Disney's D23 Expo and the Studio Showcase panel comes the first official footage from the film. The new teaser trailer played exclusively for fans in attendance at the D23 showcase. Star Harrison Ford got emotional introducing the footage. "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," Ford said, getting choked up. "We have a very human story to tell."
ComicBook
Why Marvel's New Fantastic Four Cast Wasn't Announced At D23
Following the massive San Diego Comic-Con panel that Marvel had, many were hoping the beloved company would reveal the cast for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo. D23 is, in some ways, Comic-Con 2.0. It's a Disney-centric event that allows the entertainment giant to dump news, trailers, and other goodies about its upcoming projects on to the public and basically dominate the internet for an entire day. Many had high hopes for this event as Marvel dropped nonstop bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con and it was heavily rumored that D23 would sustain that momentum, but it wasn't quite as big. That's not to say D23 wasn't filled with great announcements and trailers, but it wasn't mindblowing.
ComicBook
Marvel Leaks: New Report Explains Why MCU Secrets Are More Common After COVID Pandemic
Marvel Studios is known for their secrecy with their tight security protocols and jokes of a sniper coming to get you if you spoil or leak any information on their upcoming projects. But now it seems that the studio is having a rough time keeping those secrets due to one major factor: the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 has made it harder and harder for the studio to keep their secrets due to the nature of working from home. Working from home allows more eyes to potentially see and leak new information on their movies, and Marvel has been looking for a way to stop that. The studio is used to working together in their office, which helps keep leaks at bay, but social distancing protocols have made that impossible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, remote work is not the only risk factor for leaks. Marvel's need for more VFX vendors has expanded quite massively, and they also have to work remotely, which means more eyes are able to see the studios upcoming films.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Reveals Updated Logo
Captain America: New World Order has a brand new logo after a reveal at D23 Expo. During a sizzle reel for the Marvel Studios properties, Sam Wilson's next adventure got some fancy new graphics (via @MsMarvelNews). All of this comes on the heels of New World Order's big announcement at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. Captain America 4 had been reportedly in the works since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier wrapped up. But, Marvel fans had been waiting for an update since then. Now, there's a brand new logo and a May 2024 release date. Marvel also recently confirmed that Julius Onah would be the man behind the camera for the big Phase 5 movie. Not a ton is known about what the movie will entail. In fact, fans haven't seen Wilson's Captain America on-screen since the conclusion of the Disney+ series. As the months go on, it seems like a safe bet that he'll be a bigger presence in Phase 5 and the road to Secret Wars. Check out the new logo down below:
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses Confirms Another Key Character is Returning
It wouldn't be a Disney+ series without a star-studded ensemble, and The Santa Clauses is living up to the hype. In addition to Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchel returning as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, it was previously revealed David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf would also appear in the series. Now, show executives have confirmed another major star is returning.
ComicBook
Secret Invasion: Is Don Cheadle's War Machine a Secret Skrull?
Central to the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, and the comic book storyline that inspired it, is that Skrulls have infiltrated key positions around the world and are impersonating powerful people. A major part of the original comic story was also that countless superheroes had also been replaced by Skrulls, something that the MCU probably can't replicate to a major degree considering the cast for the series and their larger continuity. There's at least one Avenger present that could very well not be who they think they are, Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine. Let's dig into it below.
What Time Will Episode 4 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?
We have quite the Sunday ahead of us, don’t we? The NFL has finally returned, the first episode of Jon Bernthal’s American Gigolo airs tonight on Showtime, and, of course, the fourth episode of House of the Dragon is about to drop on HBO Max! If you missed the third episode of the season, no worries. Johnny Loftus recapped the episode for Decider. Thrones fans looking for some additional content should absolutely check out HBO’s Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. Hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, the third episode features an interview with young Rhaenyra Targaryen herself,...
Never Forget: Best 9/11 Documentaries, Shows, and Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO & Amazon Prime
For some people, anything having to do with 9/11 requires a trigger warning, while others find it helpful to examine what happened on one of the most significant single days in American history. On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several filmmakers have released new films or docuseries, some providing new interpretations and perspectives on the day itself, such as 9/11: Minute By Minute, an in-depth look at everything we know to have happened that day in excruciating detail. Others take a look at the stories that revealed themselves in the aftermath, such as Generation 9/11,...
ComicBook
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo
Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Who is Adar? New Mystery Character Explained
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place mostly within The Second Age of Middle-earth, most fans assumed that the series would focus on Sauron as its chief villain. Despite this assumption, and plenty of rumors after character photos appear on line, the series seemingly won't feature the Lord of the Rings himself at all in the show's first season (in any meaningful way that is, he already showed up in the first episode). This week's episode of The Rings of Power introduced a couple of new foils to the larger plot but also set the stage for the big bad of the show's first season, the mysterious Adar.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Stunned That Tim Blake Nelson is Returning as The Leader in Captain America 4
At D23 Expo on Saturday, fans got more information about Captain America: New World Order, the biggest piece of that information being the Marvel film's cast. The film will include Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Sabra, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader — with The Leader apparently serving as the film's central villain.
