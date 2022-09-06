Read full article on original website
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
Voice of America
World Reacts to Passing of Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96. She ascended the throne in 1952 and reigned for more than seven decades. Elizabeth ruled the United Kingdom as it rebuilt from the devastation of World War II, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.
Voice of America
Solomon Islands to Delay Election, Raising New Concerns
Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, voted Thursday to delay their nation’s general election until 2024. The election had been planned for next year. Opposition members say the move could be an effort to seize power and some fear it could lead...
Voice of America
US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications
As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
Voice of America
Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
Voice of America
Malawi President Moves to Ease Fuel Crisis
Blantyre, Malawi — Malawi's president has ordered the Reserve Bank of Malawi to prioritize buying fuel in any foreign currency the country can secure to deal with a fuel shortage. The shortage has forced Malawi's drivers to wait hours in line, or to buy fuel smuggled in from neighboring Mozambique.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Why School Destruction Matters
A new reports says that up to four pre-schools are destroyed each day because of the war. Plus Britain’s new Prime Minister faces challenges abroad and at home.
Voice of America
Australia Condemns China for Treatment of Detained Journalist
SYDNEY — Australia has called on China to grant an Australian television anchor detained by authorities in Beijing contact with her family. Cheng Lei was working for the Chinese government's English language broadcaster CGTN when she was taken into custody in August 2020. She was formally charged on suspicion of "illegally supplying state secrets overseas" and has had no contact with her family since her arrest.
Voice of America
US Pledges 'Long-Term' Support for Flood-Ravaged Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — The United States has vowed to continue to partner with Pakistan to alleviate the damage from recent catastrophic floods and torrential rains that have claimed the lives of nearly 1,400 people, including 496 children, and affected millions of others. "We are here at a very difficult moment...
Voice of America
US Mourns Loss of Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch
Washington — The United States mourned the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Thursday, as presidents and politicians acknowledged the singular life and achievements of Queen Elizabeth II. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was...
Voice of America
US Sending New Security Assistance to Ukraine, 18 Other European Countries
The U.S. said Thursday it plans to send $2.2 billion in long-term military aid to Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russian aggression and another $675 million directly to the Kyiv government in a new munitions package to fight Moscow’s invasion. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made...
Voice of America
UN Chief: Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Wrongly Attacked by 'Blind' Nature
ISLAMABAD — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while referring to Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, said Friday that “humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back.”. Guterres spoke in Islamabad at the start of his two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-ravaged South Asian nation....
Voice of America
US Moves to Keep Advanced Semiconductor Technology Out of China
Companies that accept U.S. funding under a plan to build up America's computer chip-making capacity will be barred from establishing advanced fabrication facilities in China for 10 years, the administration of President Joe Biden announced this week. The Commerce Department rolled out its plan to distribute $50 billion provided by...
Voice of America
Russia Might Be Buying North Korean Arms. But Are They Reliable?
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea and Russia may be natural partners for the type of weapons sale alleged by U.S. officials this week, but the possible unreliability of some North Korean arms presents a complication for Russia’s military, defense analysts warn. U.S. officials on Tuesday claimed Russia...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Court Convicts 5 Over ‘Seditious Sheep’ Books
Bangkok — A Hong Kong court Wednesday convicted five speech therapists of sedition after they published a series of children books with stories that were deemed anti-government. Lorie Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho were members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech...
Voice of America
Climate Change, Conflict Forcing More People in Africa to Flee
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, is warning that the displacement crisis in the Horn of Africa and Sahel is getting worse as the impact of climate change and conflict are forcing more people to flee in search of safety and humanitarian assistance. Climate shocks like floods and...
Voice of America
North Korea Turns to India for Rice Amid Food Shortages
Washington — Pyongyang appears to be seeking rice donations from India as the regime of Kim Jong Un alerted the nation to prevent flood damage to farmlands from a typhoon passing across its eastern coast. The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that cities and counties in North...
Voice of America
Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid
Voice of America
