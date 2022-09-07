ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

DeKalb County CEO Thurmond announces plans for county’s bicentennial birthday commemoration

By On Common Ground News
On Common Ground News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Common Ground News

DeKalb VRE announces advance voting locations, precinct changes

DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) during its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 8 confirmed the location of 16 advance voting locations and changes to Election Day polling sites. Advance voting in DeKalb County will be held Oct. 17—Nov. 4. The polls will be...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet Sept. 15

DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Approval of the Minutes of August...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Decatur, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
On Common Ground News

Gwinnett County BOC: lifelike mannequins for trauma services, K-9 Tanto retires, revenues increase from school zone speeding

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA– Earlier this week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) gave the green light on several business items. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. Gwinnett Fire Services to receive life-like simulation mannequins. Gwinnett’s Fire and Emergency Services has been selected to receive a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

City of Stone Mountain, GA appoints Darnetta K.Tyus as its new city manager

Today, Mayor Beverly Jones announced that Darnetta K. Tyus will be the City of Stone Mountain’s new City Manager. “We were looking for someone with passion, vision, energy, and experience who could communicate well, motivate people, become part of our community, and help us to move forward,” said Jones. “After consulting the Georgia Municipal Association and reviewing online applicants, we decided upon Darnetta K. Tyus. Ms. Tyus comes to us with a proven history of successful goal execution and impeccable references. We assessed her professional achievements and were very impressed with her ability to expediently initiate and execute projects in a timely and effective manner. We are very excited to have Darnetta Tyus join our team as City Manager.”
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
On Common Ground News

Rockdale County to begin livestreaming Board of Education meetings

CONYERS, GA–Rockdale County Public Schools began livestreaming the Board of Education meetings on Sept. 8, providing citizens the opportunity to view the meeting in real time. Recordings also will be posted to the district’s You Tube channel for later viewing. Live streaming began with the Board’s work session at...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Atlanta City Council issues statement following passing of CNN Journalist Bernard Shaw

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement on Sept. 8 after the passing of Bernard Shaw, acclaimed journalist and former lead news anchor for CNN:. “We lost an icon with the passing of Bernard Shaw. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the journalism community. His former colleagues, television viewers, and the world are undoubtedly mourning his passing and remembering his outstanding class and dignity. He was renowned. He was guided by the highest and strongest standards of journalism and was an inspiration to so many in his profession. Our sympathies are with his wife, Linda, and children, Amar and Anil. He was an indispensable man and an unforgettable part of the CNN newsroom. We know he will be deeply missed by many in Atlanta and throughout the world.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy