DeKalb County CEO Thurmond announces plans for county’s bicentennial birthday commemoration

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
DeKalb VRE announces advance voting locations, precinct changes
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) during its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 8 confirmed the location of 16 advance voting locations and changes to Election Day polling sites. Advance voting in DeKalb County will be held Oct. 17—Nov. 4. The polls will be...
On Common Ground News
State Rep. Doreen Carter to host East Metro Small Business Resource Forum in Conyers
CONYERS, GA– State Rep. Doreen Carter (D-Lithonia) is inviting small businesses to the East Metro Small Business Resource Forum, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m., at the J.P. Carr Community Center in Conyers. The event will provide small business owners with access to resources and...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County, DHL Express to host “GoGreen” environmental event Oct. 15
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA– DeKalb County’s Departments of Planning & Sustainability and Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with DHL Express, will host “GoGreen” to raise awareness about community conservation efforts. GoGreen will be held rain or shine on Oct. 15, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.,...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet Sept. 15
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Approval of the Minutes of August...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County BOC: lifelike mannequins for trauma services, K-9 Tanto retires, revenues increase from school zone speeding
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA– Earlier this week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) gave the green light on several business items. Here is a quick glance at some of the actions taken:. Gwinnett Fire Services to receive life-like simulation mannequins. Gwinnett’s Fire and Emergency Services has been selected to receive a...
On Common Ground News
City of Stone Mountain, GA appoints Darnetta K.Tyus as its new city manager
Today, Mayor Beverly Jones announced that Darnetta K. Tyus will be the City of Stone Mountain’s new City Manager. “We were looking for someone with passion, vision, energy, and experience who could communicate well, motivate people, become part of our community, and help us to move forward,” said Jones. “After consulting the Georgia Municipal Association and reviewing online applicants, we decided upon Darnetta K. Tyus. Ms. Tyus comes to us with a proven history of successful goal execution and impeccable references. We assessed her professional achievements and were very impressed with her ability to expediently initiate and execute projects in a timely and effective manner. We are very excited to have Darnetta Tyus join our team as City Manager.”
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County to begin livestreaming Board of Education meetings
CONYERS, GA–Rockdale County Public Schools began livestreaming the Board of Education meetings on Sept. 8, providing citizens the opportunity to view the meeting in real time. Recordings also will be posted to the district’s You Tube channel for later viewing. Live streaming began with the Board’s work session at...
On Common Ground News
Atlanta City Council issues statement following passing of CNN Journalist Bernard Shaw
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement on Sept. 8 after the passing of Bernard Shaw, acclaimed journalist and former lead news anchor for CNN:. “We lost an icon with the passing of Bernard Shaw. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and the journalism community. His former colleagues, television viewers, and the world are undoubtedly mourning his passing and remembering his outstanding class and dignity. He was renowned. He was guided by the highest and strongest standards of journalism and was an inspiration to so many in his profession. Our sympathies are with his wife, Linda, and children, Amar and Anil. He was an indispensable man and an unforgettable part of the CNN newsroom. We know he will be deeply missed by many in Atlanta and throughout the world.”
