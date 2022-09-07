ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Music Industry Moves: Lauren Spencer Smith Signs Global Deal With WCM; Exactuals Promotes Lindsay Conlin to VP of Revenue

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mfGS_0hkj9gg900

Lauren Spencer Smith has officially been signed to a new global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music .

After working with several professional producers and songwriters, the singer-songwriter grew an international fanbase via TikTok with her breakout hit “Fingers Crossed” and trending single “Flowers.” The 18-year-old has since amassed a following of 3.6 million on the app and, after an intense bidding war, signed with Island-Republic earlier this year .

“Lauren is well on her way to becoming the voice of her generation,” said Warner Chappell Music senior VP of A&R, Katy Wolaver. “Music is filled with relatable and unfiltered lyrics as well as stunning vocals, and she has this natural star power that all of us at Warner Chappell believe in.”

Spencer Smith shared: “I’m so grateful to begin this new chapter of my songwriting journey with Warner Chappell and to join their amazing roster of clients. Since I first met with Guy Moot, Rich Christina and Katy Wolaver, they understood my artistic vision, appreciated my artistry and most importantly felt like family.”

Pictured at top (from left): Guy Moot, Co-Chair & CEO, WCM; Rich Christina, SVP, A&R & Venture Partners, WCM; Lauren Spencer Smith; Ziggy Chareton, Manager, Island Records; Doug Mark, Attorney, Mark Music and Media Law; Katy Wolaver, SVP, A&R, WCM

+ The Los Angeles-based royalty payment provider, Exactuals , has promoted Lindsay Conlin to senior VP of revenue. In the new role, Conlin will oversee all sales and marketing operations for the company, and its suite of products, including the flagship platform, PaymentHub, and royalty calculation and statement generation service SR1.

Conlin will work out of Tennesse and report to Exactuals CEO Bryan Walley, who commented: “I am excited to be leading Exactuals forward in this next chapter shoulder to shoulder with an executive as incredible and deserving as Lindsay. The current momentum Exactuals is in no small part due to the work Lindsay has been doing in attracting and completing deals with new clients and I’m excited to see her continue to grow in her new role as senior VP of revenue.”

Before her promotion, Conlin served as director of business development at Exactuals, where she focused on negotiating deals and developing marketing strategies. She played a key role in finalizing deals with more than 100 labels, publishers, libraries, and distributors in the music and literary publishing spaces.

Prior to joining Exactuals in 2018, Conlin worked at Big Machine Label Group in the partnership marketing and promotion strategy department. She then departed Big Machine to create the software development company DotDot, which merged with Exactuals in 2018.

Tuesday, September 6

+ Universal Music Group has been awarded the Ukraine Peace Prize , a recognition bestowed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for the music company’s wartime support and humanitarian relief efforts in the region.

At a ceremony at UMG’s Belgium headquarters in Brussels, Olha Stefanishyna (pictured at left), Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, presented the award to Frank Briegmann, UMG’s chairman and CEO of Central Europe (pictured at right).

“[UMG] was one of the first to support Ukraine and join the sanctions against Russia,” said Stefanishyna. “UMG is the first music company in the world to receive such an award. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Universal Music has proven that they are true friends of Ukraine and entertainment/culture sphere shouldn’t stand aside the war.”

According to the label, their support spanned numerous NGOs, ranging from the World Central Kitchen to the International Red Cross, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps and CARE.

They also helped to create charity concerts that helped fundraise for relief efforts. UMG labels Decca Classics and Deutsche Grammophon partnered with New York’s Metropolitan Opera to release “A Concert for Ukraine”, an album recorded live at the Met with proceeds going to charities supporting relief efforts in Ukraine. And UMG artists also raked in millions of dollars at the Berlin charity concert “Sound of Peace,” including Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey and David Garrett.

Other recipients of the Prize include Microsoft, Google and Amazon, however, UMG is the first music company to be awarded the Prize.

+ Ellie Goulding will receive the BMI President’s Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards for her “exemplary contributions to the art of music and songwriting,” according to a press announcement.

In addition, singer-songwriter and producer Tems will receive the BMI Impact Award, a recognition given to a songwriter, producer or composer for their “ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music.” Tems joins previous honorees Raye and Arlo Parks.

The private event will return to London’s Savoy Hotel on Oct. 3, and will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill, and Shirin Foroutan, BMI VP of creative, Europe. The Million-Air awards, song of the year, and awards for pop, dance, film, television and cable television music will also be presented throughout the evening.

+ Elle Cameron-Kaufman , daughter of the late Howard Kaufman (who managed the Eagles, Aerosmith and Stevie Nicks), has announced the launch of her new Los Angeles-based label Elle Records . The independent label is partnering with TikTok’s new platform SoundOn for distribution.

According to a press release, Elle Records will serve as a launching pad for new artists looking to establish a career beyond going viral.

“The goal is to sign and develop an artist’s first breakout hits, but not lock them down to long-term contracts. With a focus on breaking singles successfully and artist development, the label’s goal is to give artists a foundation to see their ultimate visions through, without trapping them in contracts for years,” continues the release.

“A lot of my peers are focused on how to go viral or how to capitalize on something that’s going viral,” said Cameron-Kaufman. “We want to help launch the next generation of superstars and give them the best chances of success early on. There’s so much noise in the industry right now. So many artists, but there’s only a handful of stars. We are looking to break artists who will make a real impact and have a lasting legacy.”

In addition to Elle Records, Cameron previously held the position of pop curator and strategist at UMG where she worked alongside all of the company’s labels. One of the more notable projects she spearheaded was the launch of Taylor Swift’s album chapters for “Folklore,” “Evermore,” and “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

+ Brooklyn’s HDBeenDope has signed a label deal with Roc Nation . In announcing the signing, the hip-hop artist released a free verse titled “Paper Planes” which was produced by Dizzy Banko, and a video directed by Erikson Corniel. In the visual, HD is shown working in his home studio then making his way to Roc Nation’s New York headquarters.

“I’m a writer and artist from Brooklyn signed to Hov,” said HDBeenDope of the company run by Jay-Z. “Those of you who love hip hop like I do understand how special that is. I’d love to tell you it just happened out of nowhere but the truth is the intent has been consistent through and through. I think they call that serendipity,” HDBeenDope said. “I’m here for legacy, living in the now and creating for the future. That’s what I’m about, that’s what Roc is about. That’s what we are about.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The King’s Speech: Charles III Addresses U.K. For First Time, Makes William and Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales and Speaks of Love for Harry and Meghan

UPDATE: On Friday evening, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time in a pre-recorded address to the nation. In the instantly historic 9-minute speech he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, and said he would step back from his sometimes controversial charitable activities. He also confirmed that Prince William would accede to the king’s former role as heir apparent, taking on the titles of Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales. William’s wife Catherine therefore becomes the new Princess of Wales, the first woman to hold the title since Diana. In his speech Charles...
U.K.
Variety

CNN’s Anderson Cooper to Explore Grief and Loss in New Series (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, CNN’s Anderson Cooper delves into how to move forward after losing a love one; NPR sets “Invisibilia” Season 9 premiere date; and more. DATES CNN anchor Anderson Cooper hosts limited-series podcast “All There Is With Anderson Cooper,” premiering Sept. 14. In the series, Cooper embarks on a “deeply personal and emotional exploration” of loss and grief and how to move forward without forgetting the people we miss. According to CNN, he began recording the podcast alone during his final weeks packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in 2019. Among his mother’s keepsakes...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Tells Toxic Fans to Stop Watching the Show: ‘Eat a Bag of Dicks’ and ‘F— Off to the Sun’

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke slammed the show’s toxic fans after cast member Erin Moriarty came forward and revealed she has been the subject of misogynistic harassment online. Moriarty has been a series regular on “The Boys” for three seasons and plays the superhero Starlight. The actor wrote on Instagram that backlash to her character from toxic fans has left her feeling “silenced” and “dehumanized.” “Hi trolls!” Kripke wrote on his own Twitter page in reaction to Moriarty’s statement. “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Rea Garvey
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
MUSIC
Variety

Elon Musk Says Twitter’s $7.75 Million Severance Payment to Whistle-Blower Is Another Reason He’s Justified in Nixing Deal

Elon Musk keeps finding new reasons why he believes he can back out of his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter. In a Sept. 9 letter to Twitter, Musk’s lawyers called out the social network’s separation agreement with Peiter “Mudge” Zatko — its former head of security who was fired in January — under which Twitter made severance payments to Zatko and his counsel totaling $7.75 million. That, according to Musk’s legal team, violated a provision of the acquisition agreement under which Twitter agreed to not “grant or provide any severance or termination payments or benefits to any Company Service Provider other...
BUSINESS
Variety

Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody on Andrew Dominik’s Venice Title ‘Blonde’: ‘Marilyn Monroe Was Approving of What We Were Doing’

The spirit of Marilyn Monroe was very much present during the making of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” according to the film’s talent. Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the film, which is in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, is a fictionalized version of the life of the iconic actor and is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film traces the volatile childhood of Norma Jeane Baker, through her rise to stardom as Marilyn Monroe and her romantic entanglements. It blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Group#Warner Music#Universal Music#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wcm#Exactuals Promotes#Warner Chappell Music#Co Chair#Svp#A R Venture Partners#Island Records
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Peyton List Previews Season 5, Aging Out of Tory and Her Future on the Show

Less than a year after “Cobra Kai” Season 4 hit Netflix, the karate series is already back and aiming to outdo the crazy, kung-fu action of the 51st All Valley Tournament. In the two-part Season 4 finale, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) defeated Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to win the boys tournament for Miyagi-Do, but Cobra Kai walked away the ultimate winner after Tory (Peyton List) beat Sam (Mary Mouser). However, Tory later realizes her victory was rigged after she sees Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) bribe the referee. Meanwhile, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) runs away to Mexico to find his father, and Terry frames...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bernard Shaw, Iconic CNN Anchor, Dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, who was CNN’s lead anchor for 20 years and distinguished the network’s coverage of such landmark events as the Gulf War, died Wednesday, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet disclosed. He was 82, and had contracted pneumonia that was not related to the coronavirus pandemic. “Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” said Chris Licht, CNN’s chairman and CEO, in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
MUSIC
Variety

The Music of ‘Elvis,’ Issa Rae Q&A Lead Guild of Music Supervisors Media Conference

A discussion on the music of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and actress-producer Issa Rae will lead the Guild of Music Supervisors 8th annual State of Music in Media Conference on Oct. 1. The event will take place at the LA Film School in Hollywood, and will be an in-person and virtual hybrid event. The programming will focus on discussions about the craft of music supervision, along with topics like “Everything You Wanted To Know About Trailers, But You Were Afraid to Ask.” There will also be networking opportunities with industry leaders and panels on subjects covering music in film, television, advertising,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams

“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

King Charles III’s New Title Announced, Releases Statement on Queen Elizabeth’s Death — Royal Updates

After the passing of his mother The Queen on Sept. 8, Prince Charles was given the new title of King Charles III and released a statement about the royal matriarch. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will...
WORLD
Variety

‘The Grab’ Helmer Details Danger During Filming of the Explosive Doc That Bows in Toronto

In 2013, Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s documentary “Blackfish” uncovered the disturbing underbelly of SeaWorld wild-life park and subsequently brought about major changes to the organization. Nine years later, the director is at TIFF with “The Grab,” which exposes various governments, private investors and mercenaries from around the world that are working to seize food and water outside their borders to meet increasing shortages at the expense of entire populations. These groups are establishing themselves as the new Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), where the future world powers will be those who control not oil but food. The doc, which is seeking distribution, follows award-winning journalist Nathan Halverson and his team at the Center for Investigative Reporting as they crack open the land-grab story based on leaked documents. Halverson...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fred Hechinger on Toronto Drama ‘Butcher’s Crossing,’ Nicolas Cage and Luck

The last time Fred Hechinger was in Toronto, he came to see a film that left his acting on the cutting room floor. Six years later, in one of several full-circle moments, the breakout star of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Sony/Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man Universe entry “Kraven the Hunter” returns with the Sept. 9 Gala premiere of “Butcher’s Crossing,” his first lead role in a feature. “It was my first time going to a festival to see something that I was a part of,” the actor recalls. “I was working behind the scenes on [the romantic drama] ‘Tramps,’ they put me in one scene and...
MOVIES
Variety

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died, ending a historic 70-year reign. She was 96. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grand-children. Prince Charles, her eldest son, succeeds her. The Queen’s death comes just under 18 months and after that of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021.  Earlier this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated a record-breaking 70 years on the throne. In a rare personal statement to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alexander Siddig Headlines Supernatural Series ‘Fallen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shantaram” star Alexander Siddig is set to lead a supernatural series for Brazilian streaming service Globoplay. “Fallen,” which has begun principal photography, will star Siddig alongside Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Jessica Alexander (“Get Even”), Gijs Blom (“The Letter for the King”) and Timothy Innes (“The Last Kingdom”). Produced by Silver Reel and Night Train Media, and co-produced with Globoplay, “Fallen” (8 x 60′) follows the story of Luce, a young woman who is sent to a cult-like rehab facility called Sword & Cross to serve time for a crime she can’t remember committing. Among the other residents, she encounters the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

What Happens When the Queen Dies and Who’s Next in the Line?

As the royal family rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s side today while she remains under medical supervision, questions have arisen about what happens when Her Majesty dies. Operation London Bridge is a set of royal protocols that layout what happens between her passing and state funeral. In place since 1960, they were outlined in Politico a year ago. The document says that shortly after her death, “D-Day” goes into effect. The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, while every day afterward will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so on. A series of phone calls will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sherri Shepherd on the Importance of Representation in Daytime TV and How ‘The View’ Prepared Her for a Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd will debut her own talk show next week. It’s a job she’s been preparing for her entire life — long before she was a co-host on “The View.” “It’s something that I used to dream about when I was a little girl. I would line up my Teddy bears with my Barbie dolls and I have a toilet paper roll and I would put them on chairs,” Shepherd tells Variety. Growing up, Shepherd would watch “The Phil Donahue Show” and Dinah Shore’s syndicated daytime talker with her grandmother. Later in life, she looked at Oprah and Sally Jessy Raphael...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

80K+
Followers
59K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy