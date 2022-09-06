Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be
Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall festivals begin! 4 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KTLO
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri park ranger wins “Red, White and Blue Heart Award” after getting shot six times by burglar
A Missouri park ranger has received the state’s first-ever Red, White, and Blue Heart Award after getting shot six times by a burglar last year. The award is given to a first responder who is critically or seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Robert Bridges, of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, was helping Springfield police officers respond to a report of an armed person causing problems at a business. Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond says the suspect fired ten shots through the front windshield of Bridges’ vehicle.
Celebrations coming up on Commercial Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Commercial Club of Springfield sponsors new events coming up in September. Earlier this week, the Club celebrated the raising of Springfield’s newest flag being flown on Commercial St. The older version of the flag is also being celebrated as it originated on Commercial St. It will fly along with Springfield’s newest flag. Christine […]
sgfcitizen.org
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
sgfcitizen.org
Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74
Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
sgfcitizen.org
Answer Man: What’s going in at West Sunshine and West Bypass?
Answer Man: What development is going in at West Sunshine and West Bypass? — Jackie Rehwald, of Battlefield. Last week I went out to the remnants of a homeless encampment near the intersection of West Sunshine Street and West Bypass. I was with fellow reporter Jackie Rehwald. One man...
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
C.J. looking for his forever home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — C.J., a black labrador mix, and Amy Clark of Rescue One visited the studio for today’s Pet Connection to talk about his search for his forever home and how people can help dogs just like him. C.J. is a 3-year-old dog who just got out of prison. He was a part of […]
Preparing for the Friends of the Library book sale
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library sale will bring people from all around to find their next read. The event is one of the Springfield-Greene County Library District’s most popular, bringing people from multiple states to shop for books, games, movies, music, and more. Visitors will be able to find great deals on […]
sgfcitizen.org
Mercy names new heads of Springfield hospital, nursing across region
Mercy Hospital Springfield has a new leader. John Myers, a nuclear medicine specialist who most recently served as chief operating officer at HCA Research Medical Center in Kansas City, recently accepted the COO role at Mercy. “When I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to serve in some capacity...
Comments / 0