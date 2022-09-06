Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson On EGOT Status: 'I Did Not Fully See It Coming'
Multi-hyphenated singer Jennifer Hudson opened up about her recent Tony Awards win, making her an EGOT awardee, with Gayle King of CBC Mornings in a sit-down interview. "I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don't feel like I've been present," she recalled.
Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why
Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
Taylor Swift Quitting Music To Do THIS? Popstar Reveals Next Step After HUGE VMAs Win
It would seem like Taylor Swift has found a new passion aside from making music - filmmaking. This was further amplified during her panel discussion at the Toronto Film Festival where she premiered the first 35mm screening of "All Too Well: The Short Film." Coming with her is the film's...
Adele & Rich Paul Have Date Night Out At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos
It’s Adele’s world and we’re all just living in it! The superstar singer was spotted looking absolutely incredible alongside her boyfriend Rich Paul as they arrived to her idol Beyonce’s big 41st birthday bash on Saturday (September 10) in Los Angeles. Rocking chic, disco-inspired outfits, the power couple rubbed elbows with other A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.
'Hamilton', 'Les Miserables' Twitter Accounts Confuse Fans Online on Queen's Death Tribute
The West End Productions of "Hamilton" and "Les Miserables" are under fire on Twitter for their "ironic" tributes to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two musicals, which are both centered on fighting the monarchy, have taken the likely route to honor the late queen - in a statement expressing their sadness.
Did Lil Kim Shade Nicki Minaj? 50 Cent Stirs Up Drama On New Megan Thee Stallion Remix
Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim have dropped the bomb on their new remix for Meg's "Plan B" - and right off the bat it is making waves already, but all for the wrong reasons. In one of the bars, 50 Cent claims that Lil Kim was dissing Nicki Minaj, including his son, Papa Bear.
How To Watch The Primetime Emmys 2022: Host, Streaming Links, John Legend Performance?
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is right around the corner and if you want to watch it on Monday night, there are a lot of ways to do so!. As the highly-anticipated big night for television is only days away, more special guests - including John Legend and Zedd were recently announced.
Simon Cowell Defends Harry Styles Behaviour on Venice Film Festival: Did He Spit on Chris Pine?
Over the past few days, Twitter was at a hot debate about whether Harry Styles actually spit on his co-star Chris Pine's lap moments during the premiere of their film "Don't Worry Darling." Although the allegations have already been turned down, many are still believing that Styles did do it.
Kid Cudi Receives Support From These Rappers Amid Mike Dean Beef: 'I Love Them Forever'
Kid Cudi has been the subject of shady tweets and Instagram posts lately. In August, Kanye West had some things to say about the 38-year-old rapper because of his association with Pete Davidson. Now another one is after the Cudi. After getting taken out of Cudi's forthcoming Moon Man's Landing...
Elton John Emotional: Legend Makes Touching Tribute for Queen Elizabeth During Toronto Concert
Elton John has been a big part of British pop culture for decades as he's considered to be one of the country's most iconic stars. The singer had been invited to some of the biggest events hosted by the Royal Family including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. Recently, Queen...
Meghan Trainor New Music 2022: Singer Sings About Making Life of a 'Working Mom' Look Easy
"Don't I Make It Look Easy," the latest track from Meghan Trainor's forthcoming album "Takin' It Back," is a brilliant homage to her work-life balance. Actually, what she wants to say about being a mom and a career woman at the same time can be glimpsed from the title. She does make it look easy - but this is of course, not the case in real life, as other career parents would attest.
Chance The Rapper Opens Up About His 'Legacy,' Upcoming Album: 'I Always Wanted To Be The First'
Chance The Rapper has not released an album in a while, two years to be precise, and he wants his next album to be very special. For his forthcoming album "Star Line Gallery," Chance has been busy making collaborations with artists of all disciplines. In an interview with Complex, he...
'Beauty and the Beast' 30th Anniversary Recruits New Leads: Josh Groban, Rita Moreno, MORE!
The upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" 30th Anniversary Special is now recruiting a more star-studded cast than ever. Josh Groban, Rita Moreno, and Joshua Henry join the pack playing significant roles in the special celebration. The special production of the beloved movie musical is making history as GRAMMY and Oscar-winning...
Lewis Capaldi New Music 2022: Upbeat Song Comparable to His 'Lovemaking,' Singer Says
Lewis Capaldi has hinted that he has "plenty of melancholy ballads under his sleeve" as he delivers the more cheery "Forget Me." While the tune is livelier than "Someone You Loved," he explained though that the lyrics are as sentimental. He added that the new tune is actually a lot like his "lovemaking."
YouTube Billion Views Club: 'Marshmello and Bastille & Sean Kingston Hits Join Mean List
Thursday, the "Beautiful Girls" music video by Sean Kingston officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube (Sept. 8). The same happened with Marshmello and Bastille's "Happier." They're not new hits, but the fact that they are still being listened to or watched to date, is certainly a mean feat. Kingston's...
Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, and EVEN Mick Jagger Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Death
The rock music community has flocked to social media to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who passed away at the age of 96. The announcement was made in a brief statement from Buckingham Palace "This afternoon, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral. This evening, the King and Queen Consort will remain in Balmoral and will travel to London tomorrow."
