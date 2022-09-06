"Don't I Make It Look Easy," the latest track from Meghan Trainor's forthcoming album "Takin' It Back," is a brilliant homage to her work-life balance. Actually, what she wants to say about being a mom and a career woman at the same time can be glimpsed from the title. She does make it look easy - but this is of course, not the case in real life, as other career parents would attest.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO