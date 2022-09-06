ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson On EGOT Status: 'I Did Not Fully See It Coming'

Multi-hyphenated singer Jennifer Hudson opened up about her recent Tony Awards win, making her an EGOT awardee, with Gayle King of CBC Mornings in a sit-down interview. "I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don't feel like I've been present," she recalled.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Collab With Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi IMPOSSIBLE — Here's Why

Ozzy Osbourne just could not imagine having an album with his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne and Iommi put an end to their fans' waiting game when they played together again during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, last month. This granted the public's wish to see them in one stage again although Geezer Butler missed it.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Adele & Rich Paul Have Date Night Out At Beyonce’s 41st Birthday Party: Photos

It’s Adele’s world and we’re all just living in it! The superstar singer was spotted looking absolutely incredible alongside her boyfriend Rich Paul as they arrived to her idol Beyonce’s big 41st birthday bash on Saturday (September 10) in Los Angeles. Rocking chic, disco-inspired outfits, the power couple rubbed elbows with other A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Cher
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Adele
Person
Elton John
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Emmy Awards#Egot#British
musictimes.com

Meghan Trainor New Music 2022: Singer Sings About Making Life of a 'Working Mom' Look Easy

"Don't I Make It Look Easy," the latest track from Meghan Trainor's forthcoming album "Takin' It Back," is a brilliant homage to her work-life balance. Actually, what she wants to say about being a mom and a career woman at the same time can be glimpsed from the title. She does make it look easy - but this is of course, not the case in real life, as other career parents would attest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, and EVEN Mick Jagger Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Death

The rock music community has flocked to social media to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who passed away at the age of 96. The announcement was made in a brief statement from Buckingham Palace "This afternoon, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral. This evening, the King and Queen Consort will remain in Balmoral and will travel to London tomorrow."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy