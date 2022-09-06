ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

outdooralabama.com

Gopher Tortoise Conservation Gets a Boost in South Alabama

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Gopher tortoise conservation reached a new level recently when the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) teamed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Eckerd College and Birmingham Zoo to release 98 young tortoises into the Geneva State Forest Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Covington County.
aces.edu

Alabama Crops Insect Report

The Alabama Crops Insect Report contains some the latest information on insect activity in the state’s major row crops. These updates come from members of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System agronomic crops team. For more information on row crops in Alabama, listen to the Alabama Crops Report Podcast and subscribe to the Alabama Crops Report Newsletter.
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
aces.edu

Preparing for the Fall and Winter Hunting Season

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Fall is almost here and avid game hunters are looking forward to a season of sitting by the dove field or in the deer stand. Doves are in season, and it won’t be long before deer hunters can hit the woods with bows and firearms. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System wildlife expert says it is important to properly prepare before setting out on your first hunt.
aces.edu

From The Live Well Kitchen: Mediterranean Salad

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala – Step inside the Live Well Kitchen for a simple salad recipe that can be used as a side dish or as a main dish. Live Well Alabama’s Mediterranean Salad is full of vegetables and delicious dressing for a light but satisfying course. “This is...
WTOK-TV

The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
SELMA, AL
CBS42.com

Weather Aware today with heavy rain, possible flash flooding

Wet weather returns today. An area of low pressure at the surface and aloft will sit over Louisiana and Mississippi today. This will send back the deep tropical moisture over Alabama along with numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain is expected, and we could possibly see some flash flooding with...
AL.com

AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
WKRG News 5

What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama

Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
AL.com

Drone experts in Alabama test disaster response from the sky

University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing student Sara Lin stood on a north Alabama hill Tuesday morning with nothing in sight but a distant farmhouse. Her eyes focused on a cotton field. A black box-like aircraft appeared from behind a tree line below and moved Lin’s way. Helicopter-like blades on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
ALABAMA STATE

