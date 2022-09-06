Read full article on original website
Housing markets, American Indian remains and test scores: Down in Alabama
Moody’s Analytics found 7 of 12 housing markets its studied in Alabama to be extremely overvalued. Amid discussions of repatriating American Indian remains held by The University of Alabama, an inventory was taken of the school’s museums. Last spring Alabama students showed a little more bounce-back from the...
outdooralabama.com
Gopher Tortoise Conservation Gets a Boost in South Alabama
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Gopher tortoise conservation reached a new level recently when the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) teamed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Eckerd College and Birmingham Zoo to release 98 young tortoises into the Geneva State Forest Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Covington County.
aces.edu
Alabama Crops Insect Report
The Alabama Crops Insect Report contains some the latest information on insect activity in the state’s major row crops. These updates come from members of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System agronomic crops team. For more information on row crops in Alabama, listen to the Alabama Crops Report Podcast and subscribe to the Alabama Crops Report Newsletter.
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
aces.edu
Preparing for the Fall and Winter Hunting Season
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Fall is almost here and avid game hunters are looking forward to a season of sitting by the dove field or in the deer stand. Doves are in season, and it won’t be long before deer hunters can hit the woods with bows and firearms. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System wildlife expert says it is important to properly prepare before setting out on your first hunt.
aces.edu
From The Live Well Kitchen: Mediterranean Salad
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala – Step inside the Live Well Kitchen for a simple salad recipe that can be used as a side dish or as a main dish. Live Well Alabama’s Mediterranean Salad is full of vegetables and delicious dressing for a light but satisfying course. “This is...
WTOK-TV
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
‘Complete set of undergarments’ required for execution witnesses, Alabama officials say
Alabama prison officials are reminding members of the media to “wear a complete set of undergarments” if they plan to witness the execution of Alan Eugene Miller scheduled for later this month.
CBS42.com
Weather Aware today with heavy rain, possible flash flooding
Wet weather returns today. An area of low pressure at the surface and aloft will sit over Louisiana and Mississippi today. This will send back the deep tropical moisture over Alabama along with numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain is expected, and we could possibly see some flash flooding with...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Medical marijuana in Alabama: Businesses showing their intent to participate
Alabama’s establishment of a medical marijuana program has entered another phase, with businesses beginning to notify the state of their intention to participate in the seed-to-sale industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 179 requests for applications for business licenses during the first six days after it began taking...
AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
Flights to Alabama beaches? Gulf Shores eyes March 1, 2023, opening for ‘interim’ airport terminal
Alabama’s beaches will have an “interim” airport available for commercial flights by March 1, 2023, the airport authority announced Wednesday. A big question looms: Which carrier will be offering flights, and to where?. “It’s a wild state of affairs right now but the biggest growth (for commercial...
Heavy Downpours, Flooding Risks Soon for West, Central Alabama
Here is everything you need to know about the incoming weather system that could bring heavy showers that could prompt flooding risks for West and Central Alabama. You can expect Alabama to be mostly dry and in the mid-80s with only a few showers over the eastern and southern counties. As the day progresses into the late evening you will notice the cloud coverage increase.
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
Drone experts in Alabama test disaster response from the sky
University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing student Sara Lin stood on a north Alabama hill Tuesday morning with nothing in sight but a distant farmhouse. Her eyes focused on a cotton field. A black box-like aircraft appeared from behind a tree line below and moved Lin’s way. Helicopter-like blades on...
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
