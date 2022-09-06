Read full article on original website
Jail time ordered for Weber County woman accused of stealing parents' money
OGDEN — H.C. and Betty Massey were good people, their daughter Hanisya Massey said Wednesday. Their apartment complexes housed low-income folks and the previously homeless, and they were "pillars of the community." That's why she said it's been so hard knowing "their souls were hurt" by the actions of...
Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified
SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
Man who ran over wife at Salt Lake airport, killing her, is sent to prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who admitted to running over his wife in the parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport, killing her, was ordered to prison Friday. Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal automobile homicide while driving under the influence, a...
Utah man sentenced to at least 15 years for killing another inmate
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was convicted of first-degree murder after he punched another inmate over 20 times at the Salt Lake County Jail, ultimately killing him, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years to life in prison. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani Jr., 26, of West Valley City,...
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish
Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
'It really, truly scared me': Utah runners talk safety following Eliza Fletcher's killing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah runners are speaking up about safety following the death of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The 34-year-old teacher was kidnapped and killed earlier this month during an early morning run. Members of the running group "Women of the Wasatch" said Fletcher's story is one they can relate to.
Child dies, 3 others critically injured in multivehicle crash on I-215 in Midvale
MIDVALE — A 6-year-old boy died and three people are in critical condition following a crash involving six vehicles on westbound I-215 Thursday afternoon. About 4:18 p.m., a Volvo semitruck hauling six vehicles on an auto carrier was driving west on I-215 in Midvale, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
Man critically injured when dump truck falls off 50-foot ravine near Trappers Loop Road
HUNTSVILLE — A man was critically injured after Utah troopers say a possible mechanical issue may have caused his dump truck to crash down an about 50-foot ravine Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Trappers Loop Road and state Route...
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
President Nelson celebrates his 98th birthday
SALT LAKE CITY — One year older, and wiser too, President Russell M. Nelson — the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — turned 98 on Friday. According to a church news release, President Nelson is spending his birthday participating in meetings...
'A lot of our fan base showed true colors today': Anderson calls out Aggies fans in loss
LOGAN — Utah State lost to Weber State on Saturday night; and needless to say, the Aggies faithful were not happy. Quarterback Logan Bonner, who was just 12-of-31 passing for 130 yards and three interceptions, was booed in the third quarter by fans when he returned to the field to open a drive immediately after throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown that extended Weber State's lead 28-7.
Weber State's defense left its mark in dominating win over Utah State
LOGAN — Weber State accomplished something Saturday night that hasn't happened since 1978: They beat the Utah State Aggies. It was no nailbiting victory, either. The Wildcats ran away with the game and dominated both sides of the ball as they left Logan with a 35-7 win. Coming out...
High school football: Week 5 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 5 high school football games across the state. Corner Canyon came 33 yards short of handing undefeated Lehi their first loss of the season. Instead, the Chargers came away with their second loss of the year.
Weber State upsets Utah State in dominating fashion
LOGAN — Weber State head coach Jay Hill got his signature win, and it came in signature Wildcats fashion. Backed by its feisty defense and steady rushing attack, Weber State dominated Utah State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats outgained the Aggies 402-278 yards, kept its offense from scoring and won 35-7.
