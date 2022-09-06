ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen who died in Saturday shooting identified

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenager who was critically injured in a shooting near 500 South Post Street in Salt Lake City early Saturday and later died has been identified. Sunday afternoon, police identified him as 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. About 12:54 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a...
'The Letter': A gun and a death wish

Editor's note: This is the third in a series highlighting a KSL podcast series titled "The Letter." It explores the many aspects of grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness stemming from a 1996 Utah murder that veteran police detectives said was unlike any other they had ever investigated.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years

SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
UTAH STATE
President Nelson celebrates his 98th birthday

SALT LAKE CITY — One year older, and wiser too, President Russell M. Nelson — the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — turned 98 on Friday. According to a church news release, President Nelson is spending his birthday participating in meetings...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
'A lot of our fan base showed true colors today': Anderson calls out Aggies fans in loss

LOGAN — Utah State lost to Weber State on Saturday night; and needless to say, the Aggies faithful were not happy. Quarterback Logan Bonner, who was just 12-of-31 passing for 130 yards and three interceptions, was booed in the third quarter by fans when he returned to the field to open a drive immediately after throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown that extended Weber State's lead 28-7.
LOGAN, UT
Weber State's defense left its mark in dominating win over Utah State

LOGAN — Weber State accomplished something Saturday night that hasn't happened since 1978: They beat the Utah State Aggies. It was no nailbiting victory, either. The Wildcats ran away with the game and dominated both sides of the ball as they left Logan with a 35-7 win. Coming out...
LOGAN, UT
High school football: Week 5 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 5 high school football games across the state. Corner Canyon came 33 yards short of handing undefeated Lehi their first loss of the season. Instead, the Chargers came away with their second loss of the year.
DRAPER, UT
Weber State upsets Utah State in dominating fashion

LOGAN — Weber State head coach Jay Hill got his signature win, and it came in signature Wildcats fashion. Backed by its feisty defense and steady rushing attack, Weber State dominated Utah State at Maverik Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats outgained the Aggies 402-278 yards, kept its offense from scoring and won 35-7.
