Coco Gauff crashes OUT of the US Open in a nervy straight sets defeat against a dominant Caroline Garcia on Arthur Ashe

Coco Gauff's US Open run is over, as she was dominated by Caroline Garcia to the tune of a 3-6, 4-6 defeat.

Gauff had the crowd behind her but was second best throughout much of the match, as Garcia kept her nerve and hit some stunning winners (24 in total).

Though Garcia won in straight sets, the match didn't always have the feel of a blowout, as nine deuces were played in the one-hour, 36 minute match.

Gauff reached the French Open final earlier this year but was unable to match that at the Open

However, the French player consistently silenced a Gauff-friendly crowd to move on to the next round, beating Gauff for the first time in their three meetings.

‘Her level was great, and I knew it was gonna be great coming in,' Gauff said of her opponent. 'And I feel like I didn’t play at the level that I needed to, to come out with a win today.

'[From] the previous times I played her, I would definitely say she’s striking the ball much better. So kudos to her and her team because I think she’s gotten a lot better since the last time I played her.'

The semifinal berth is the first time Garcia has reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament.

Gauff broke Garcia on just one occasion, and also committed six double faults as she struggled with her placement at times.

The 18-year-old will be disappointed to exit a wide-open field, but the quarterfinal run was the best of her young career at the Open, and came after she retired in the first round of the Cincinnati Open due to injury.

Her previous best in New York was the third round.

‘After everything that happened in Cincinnati … I didn’t think it was gonna be that good of a tournament for me. So I think it was good how I was able to bounce back, and I really proved to myself mentally that I can come out of these tough situations and do it.

And first quarterfinal too, at the US open, and so there’s a lot to be proud of. But like I said, definitely disappointed, but I think it makes me wanna' work even harder and I feel like I know what I have to do.'

Garcia will now face Ons Jabeur for a place in the final.

Jabeur beat Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets Tuesday to move on the last four.

After Gauff's exit, Jessica Pegula is the lone American remaining in the women's bracket.

She will face No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night.