Centre Living Homes Scandinavian-inspired, urban homes in the booming West Dallas market of Trinity Groves (sponsored)
Emory Park features 27 fully detached, single family homes built to entertain! Features include sleek interiors, modern designed floor plans, 20 foot cathedral ceilings, windows galore, high-end custom finishes, smart home automations, surround sound packages, oversized 2-car garages, and private yards. Emory Park’s architecture is rooted in Texas culture with...
Promise of Peace Gardens planning project at J.L. Long
Local nonprofit Promise of Peace Gardens is planning its next garden at J.L. Long Middle School. Founding Director Elizabeth Dry, who teaches sixth-grade at the school, says this will be the 14th garden her organization has built. The first garden was created 13 years ago on East Grand Avenue, and it included a partnership with Woodrow Wilson High School.
The owner of Good Foot Skates, a bona fide skating celebrity, made a fresh start in Dallas
In a world where the most photogenic activities such as base jumping from hot air balloons or nibbling pink macarons proliferate the culture, roller skating, with its just-so blend of beauty, nostalgia and peril, is in. For Mo Sanders — a Seattle transplant and roller-skate celebrity who quietly opened a...
How a trans health care nonprofit in Oak Cliff pivoted to prison abolition
Trans Pride Initiative started 11 years ago to focus on supporting people who are transgender and gender-diverse, focused on homeless shelters and health care access. The nonprofit, founded by Nell Gaither, received its first letter from a prisoner in 2013. The following year, a Texas prisoner wrote to say they wanted to start hormones.
Demolition begins at Geneva Heights Elementary School
Demolition started this week at Geneva Heights Elementary School. The five-day process began Tuesday, when alumni, staff and teachers gathered at the Lower Greenville campus to say goodbye, Dallas ISD reports. Geneva Heights is expected to reopen in fall 2024, with brand-new classrooms, playgrounds, gardens and more. The campus remodel,...
