UW-EC starts year with dorm demolition

EAU CLAIRE — Each swipe the demolition excavator’s long arm took at Putnam Hall ripped out more bricks, cinder blocks and threads of reinforcing steel from the old UW-Eau Claire dormitory.

On Tuesday morning, demolition workers from Milwaukee-based MRD Group began tearing apart the building that had housed students for 64 years so the campus can clear land for a new sciences facility.

“It’s an exciting day,” said Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for finance and administration.

Tuesday also marked the start of the university’s fall semester. On their way to morning classes, students would glance over as the construction equipment tore into the building, breaking off sections of walls and floors.

Safety fencing cordoned off the two lower campus dormitories — the university’s two oldest residence halls — that are being torn down this fall.

Tearing down Putnam Hall and trucking away its debris is expected to take until Oct. 14. Doing the same for neighboring Katherine Thomas Hall is currently scheduled for Oct. 10 through Nov. 11, Crickette said.

While it made for an eye-catching spectacle for new and returning students, the university had not initially planned to begin the semester with a demolition project.

“We originally wanted it in the summer,” Crickette said.

But she added that tearing down the two buildings this fall is still within the overall schedule for what the university will do with that spot on lower campus.

Taking the dorms place will be a new Science and Health Sciences building, a project that has already gotten $109 million through the state’s 2019-21 budget. Demolition costs for the two old residence halls was included in that.

“We have partial funding, which allows us to move forward,” Crickette said.

However, the rest of the overall building project’s estimated cost still must get through the state’s budget process, which has just begun.

The UW System included $235.5 million the new science building within its request for capital projects last month for the 2023-25 state budget. It’s much more than the second half of the UW-Eau Claire building project had initially been estimated to cost, $147 million. Crickette explained that all projects seeking state funding were recently advised by the state Department of Administration to adjust their previously made estimates to account for inflation in construction prices.

That raises the overall cost of the Science and Health Sciences building to $344.5 million — 34.5% higher than it had previously been estimated at.

The second part of funding for UW-Eau Claire’s new academic building still needs to survive the budget process, requiring support from the governor and state Legislature during the first half of 2023.

“It’s gonna happen,” Crickette confidently says about the building project.

She noted that the Eau Claire community came out in support of the new building, as have the UW System Board of Regents. She added that the facility will replace Phillips Hall, a nearly 60-year old sciences building.

“It’s not keeping up with the sciences, literally,” Crickette said.

The building still sees heavy use with 5,600 students — over half of UW-Eau Claire’s student body — taking classes there each year.

And while still safe to hold classes in, a third-party evaluation of the university’s buildings put Phillips Hall dead last.

“By far Phillips is in the worst condition,” Crickette said.

As planned the new Science and Health Sciences building will begin construction in spring 2024 and open to students in fall 2026.

For the loss of 380 beds from the two old residence halls, the university has already made up for them.

In 2019, UW-Eau Claire opened its newest upper campus student housing building, The Suites. With room for 432 students, the suite-style residence hall was planned to replace bed space from Katherine Thomas and Putnam halls with a modern building.

Between The Suites and two off-campus housing buildings completed in the past five years, the university has upped its inventory of rooms.

“We have capacity in our housing for the demand,” Crickette said.

Katherine Thomas Hall was the first dormitory on campus, opening in 1955 for female student housing. Male students had to wait three years for Putnam Hall to be finished so they’d have a place to live on campus. Later on the two dormitories went co-ed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they were emptied out for regular use though and turned into rooms for isolation and quarantine. And this spring, Putnam Hall served as practice space for music students while Haas Fine Arts Center was undergoing renovations.